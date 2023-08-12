Home

Keep Yourself Stress-Free On 77th Independence Day With These Health Tips

After long and stressful working hours, take out time for socialising, relaxing, or exercising. Keep aside a couple of nights and take out a quality ‘me’ time for de-stressing.

India will celebrate 77th Independence Day on August 15.

As the 77th Independence Day is approaching, India is gearing up to celebrate its freedom from British rule on August 15 with great pomp and show. But before the feeling of patriotism and celebrations comes a conundrum, are we all really free? In the race of keeping up with the fast-paced world and to gain a standing amongst the personalities, we all are leading a stressful and demanding lifestyle. This kind of lifestyle can lead to life-long problems like heart disease, memory loss, high blood pressure, and even heart failure. Every individual feels stressed due to some or the other reason. So, on 77th Independence Day, if you want to make a resolution, you should say no to stress and lead a happy life.

Here is a list of ways to be stress-free. Have a glance!

Take Out ‘Me’ time: After long and stressful working hours, take out time for socialising, relaxing, or exercising. Keep aside a couple of nights and take out a quality ‘me’ time for de-stressing. Doing things that inspire you will help you relax. Indulge in activities that will make you feel light and relaxed.

Prioritise What’s Right: The most important thing one has to understand and follow over the time is to prioritise the urgent and leave the not-so-important work for later. Stop burdening yourself unnecessarily and take the right decision. Doing so might not shoo away a lot of stress in one go, but will definitely make you feel calmer.

Learn To Say ‘No’: Sometimes people stress themselves because of a lack of control over their circumstances. Thinking you cannot say ‘No’ makes things worse and leads to stressful situations. Thus, one should know that saying no is not a bad thing when things get out of control.

Unplug Electronics And Do Activities That Soothe Your Mind: In the era of electronics, it is getting difficult for people to part with their devices like laptops, smartphones, computers and tablets. These gadgets have become an unavoidable part of our lives, making it challenging to escape stress. So, cutting the cord and avoiding the notifications is vital. Even for a few minutes, minimising your screen time may help de-stressing. During the time you avoid the use of gadgets, do activities that soothe your mind and help you focus.

Eat healthy and Meditate: Last but not the least, it is important to remember that good food equals good mood. Having a balanced diet is important for mental health. A proper nutritious diet will help repair body cells and protect our brain from being stressed. Walking or any sort of physical activity like meditation will help in alleviating symptoms of anxiety, depression, etc. and will have a calming effect on your nerves.

So, this Independence Day, let’s kick out stress and let ourselves free.

