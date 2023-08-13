Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Independence Day 2023 Special Recipes: 3 Easy to Make Tricolour Food Items at Home
Independence Day is just around the corner, so it's time to enjoy the day with the best of our tricolour recipes at home.
India would be celebrating its 77th Independence Day on 15th August 2023, it is time to remember the rich and diverse culture that it has carried forward for so many years. The important national holiday is a celebration of India’s independence from British colonial rule in 1947. The day is commemorated with flag-hosting ceremonies, parade, singing the national anthem and other cultural performances across the country. Since the day is all about celebrating the country’s freedom besides vibrant and rich culture, what better than celebrating it through food? We have got a list of delicious tricolour recipes to prepare at home. These are quick, easy and simply irresistible!
TROPICAL FRUIT JELLY- CHEF VAIBHAV BHARGAVA, CHO-VIETNAMESE KITCHEN AND BAR
PREP TIME: 10 mins
COOK TIME: 25 mins
TOTAL TIME: 35mins
COURSE: Dessert
CUISINE: Indian
SERVINGS: 4 Pax
INGREDIENTS
Coconut milk : 350ml
Kafir lime: 2 leaf
Oranges dices: 40gm
Lychee juice : 30ml
Coconut waterall from the shell
Orange juice : 350ml
Salt a pinch
Sugar to taste
Kiwi dices: 40gm
Agar agar : 15 grams
PREPARATION METHOD
- Boil coconut Milk: Now place a saucepan on flame and pour coconut milk dissolved in coconut water and let it boil, add sugar, kafir lime and wait until it releases flavor, then remove from flame.
Dissolve agar agar: Place another pot or saucepan on flame and pour about 150 ml of water and add the agar agar into it. Switch flame to high mode and let it boil well, wait until dissolve. Wait patiently, it will dissolve after about 10 to 15 minutes of time.
- Now make the kiwi puree and put in a boiling water as per consistency. once it starts boiling add agar agar and let it dissolve. Add litchi juice to adjust the sweetness, once the mixture is completely dissolved remove from flame and put in a glass jar for the layer to set.
- Now pour one third of agar agar into hot coconut milk and stir well. Add little salt also. Now cut the oranges and take out the chunks. add orange juice for boiling, add agar agar and let it dissolve, once done add orange segments into it. Layer the glass jar with second layer with coconut milk and keep in the fridge for setting the layer. once done take it out and put the third layer with orange juice.
- Refrigerate or let it set in room temperature, but refrigeration will help quicken the process. Use a ladle to pour the mixture and be very gentle while pouring, see that there are no air bubbles while you pour. Try pouring equal levels to make sure it looks good. Refrigerate or set aside until it sets well.
TRICOLOR PASTRY- CHEF MD. NAUSHAD- ORANGE ROOM
Carrot Cake: (ORANGE LAYER)
INGREDIENTS
Flour: 250gm
Baking Powder: 2tsp
Baking Soda: 1tsp
Cinnamon Powder: 1tsp
Nutmeg Powder: 1/4tsp
Salt: ½ tsp
Oil: 180ml
Eggs: 4
Brown Sugar: 300gm
Breakfast Sugar: 100 gm
Vanilla Essence: 1tsp
Grated Carrot: 300gm
Almond Cake Sponge: (WHITE LAYER)
INGREDIENTS
Eggs: 4
Flour: 180gm
Vanilla Essence: 1 tsp
Almond Flour: 95gm
Baking Powder: 3 tsp
Breakfast Sugar: 250gm
Icing Sugar: 75gm
Salt: 1 pinch
Oil: 162gm
Almonds: 72gm
Orange Juice: 45ml
Yogurt: 184gm
Pistachio Cake: (GREEN LAYER)
INGREDIENTS
Pistachio: 75gm
Flour: 250gm
Baking Powder: 1 1/2 tsp
Baking Soda: 3/4 tsp
Sugar: 150gm
Unsalted Butter: 112gm
Yogurt: 120gm
Vanilla Essence: 1 tsp
PREPARATION METHOD
The first layer is a Carrot Cake (Orange Layer):
1. Combine all the dry ingredients in a clean bowl and mix till we will incorporated.
2. In a separate bowl combine all the wet ingredients.
3. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients in small batches and mix well to ensure no lumps are formed.
4. Pour the batter into a greased tin and bake at 180C for 20-25 mins.
The Second Layer is an Almond Cake (White Layer):
1. 1. Combine all the dry ingredients in a clean bowl and mix till we will incorporate.
2. In a separate bowl combine all the wet ingredients.
3. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients in small batches and mix well to ensure no lumps are formed.
4. Pour the batter into a greased tin and bake at 180C for 20-25 mins.
The Third Layer is a Pistachio Cake (Green Layer):
1. Combine all the dry ingredients in a clean bowl and mix till we will incorporate.
2. In a separate bowl combine all the wet ingredients.
3. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients in small batches and mix well to ensure no lumps are formed.
4. Pour the batter into a greased tin and bake at 180C for 20-25 mins.
Assembling
1. Prepare the Icing for the pastry.
2. Nicely spread the different flavor creams over the layers to form the Tricolor Flag.
3. Garnish with exotic fruits and dried berries
TRICOLOR DIMSUM RECIPE- CHEF GURPREET SINGH GEHDU, HABBIT
INGREDIENTS
Asparagus: 500gm
Sweet Corn: 200gm
Celery Leaf: 15gm
Garlic: 15gm
Baby Corn: 150gm
Aromatic Powder:30gm
Salt: 5gm
Sugar: 5gm
Light Soya: 50ml
Oyster Sauce: 100gm
Chili Paste: 40gm
Sesame Oil: 60ml
Potato Starch: 20gm
White Dough
Potato Starch:30gm
Wheat Starch: 50gm
Hot Water: 100ml
Orange Dough
Potato Starch: 30gm
Wheat Starch: 50gm
Hot Water: 100ml
Carrot Paste: 250gm
GREEN DOUGH
Potato Starch: 30gm
Wheat Starch: 50gm
Hot Water: 100ml
Kale Paste: 250gm
PREPARATION METHOD
- Finely chop all exotic vegetables & sauté with olive oil, celery, and garlic.
- Make dough of dimsums with flour and water
- Make the seasoning with sesame oil, salt & pepper. Let it cool down for a while.
- Once it is cold, start stuffing with the sheets and make the desired shape.
- Steam well for 4 minutes and serve it hot.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.
Thank you