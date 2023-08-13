Home

Lifestyle

Independence Day 2023 Special Recipes: 3 Easy to Make Tricolour Food Items at Home

Independence Day 2023 Special Recipes: 3 Easy to Make Tricolour Food Items at Home

Independence Day is just around the corner, so it's time to enjoy the day with the best of our tricolour recipes at home.

Independence Day 2023 Special Recipes: 3 Easy to Make Tricolour Food Items at Home

India would be celebrating its 77th Independence Day on 15th August 2023, it is time to remember the rich and diverse culture that it has carried forward for so many years. The important national holiday is a celebration of India’s independence from British colonial rule in 1947. The day is commemorated with flag-hosting ceremonies, parade, singing the national anthem and other cultural performances across the country. Since the day is all about celebrating the country’s freedom besides vibrant and rich culture, what better than celebrating it through food? We have got a list of delicious tricolour recipes to prepare at home. These are quick, easy and simply irresistible!

Trending Now

TROPICAL FRUIT JELLY- CHEF VAIBHAV BHARGAVA, CHO-VIETNAMESE KITCHEN AND BAR

PREP TIME: 10 mins

COOK TIME: 25 mins

TOTAL TIME: 35mins

COURSE: Dessert

CUISINE: Indian

SERVINGS: 4 Pax

INGREDIENTS​​​​

Coconut milk ​​​: 350ml

Kafir lime: ​​​​​2 leaf

Oranges dices​​​​​: 40gm

Lychee juice ​​: 30ml

Coconut water​​​​​all from the shell

Orange juice ​​​: 350ml

Salt ​​​​​​a pinch

Sugar ​​​​​​to taste

Kiwi dices: ​​​​​40gm

Agar agar ​​​: ​15 grams

PREPARATION METHOD

Boil coconut Milk: Now place a saucepan on flame and pour coconut milk dissolved in coconut water and let it boil, add sugar, kafir lime and wait until it releases flavor, then remove from flame.

Dissolve agar agar: Place another pot or saucepan on flame and pour about 150 ml of water and add the agar agar into it. Switch flame to high mode and let it boil well, wait until dissolve. Wait patiently, it will dissolve after about 10 to 15 minutes of time.

Dissolve agar agar: Place another pot or saucepan on flame and pour about 150 ml of water and add the agar agar into it. Switch flame to high mode and let it boil well, wait until dissolve. Wait patiently, it will dissolve after about 10 to 15 minutes of time. Now make the kiwi puree and put in a boiling water as per consistency. once it starts boiling add agar agar and let it dissolve. Add litchi juice to adjust the sweetness, once the mixture is completely dissolved remove from flame and put in a glass jar for the layer to set.

Now pour one third of agar agar into hot coconut milk and stir well. Add little salt also. Now cut the oranges and take out the chunks. add orange juice for boiling, add agar agar and let it dissolve, once done add orange segments into it. Layer the glass jar with second layer with coconut milk and keep in the fridge for setting the layer. once done take it out and put the third layer with orange juice.

Refrigerate or let it set in room temperature, but refrigeration will help quicken the process. Use a ladle to pour the mixture and be very gentle while pouring, see that there are no air bubbles while you pour. Try pouring equal levels to make sure it looks good. Refrigerate or set aside until it sets well.

TRICOLOR PASTRY- CHEF MD. NAUSHAD- ORANGE ROOM

Carrot Cake: (ORANGE LAYER)

INGREDIENTS

Flour: 250gm

Baking Powder: 2tsp

Baking Soda: 1tsp

Cinnamon Powder: 1tsp

Nutmeg Powder: 1/4tsp

Salt: ½ tsp

Oil: 180ml

Eggs: 4

Brown Sugar: 300gm

Breakfast Sugar: 100 gm

Vanilla Essence: 1tsp

Grated Carrot: 300gm

Almond Cake Sponge: (WHITE LAYER)

INGREDIENTS

Eggs​: 4

Flour​: 180gm

Vanilla Essence​: 1 tsp

Almond Flour​: 95gm

Baking Powder: 3 tsp

Breakfast Sugar​: 250gm

Icing Sugar: 75gm

Salt​: 1 pinch

Oil​: 162gm

Almonds​: 72gm

Orange Juice​: 45ml

Yogurt: 184gm

Pistachio Cake: (GREEN LAYER)

INGREDIENTS

Pistachio​: 75gm

Flour​: 250gm

Baking Powder​: 1 1/2 tsp

Baking Soda​: 3/4 tsp

Sugar​: 150gm

Unsalted Butter​: 112gm

Yogurt​: 120gm

Vanilla Essence​: 1 tsp

PREPARATION METHOD

The first layer is a Carrot Cake (Orange Layer):

1. Combine all the dry ingredients in a clean bowl and mix till we will incorporated.

2. In a separate bowl combine all the wet ingredients.

3. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients in small batches and mix well to ensure no lumps are formed.

4. Pour the batter into a greased tin and bake at 180C for 20-25 mins.

The Second Layer is an Almond Cake (White Layer):

1. 1. Combine all the dry ingredients in a clean bowl and mix till we will incorporate.

2. In a separate bowl combine all the wet ingredients.

3. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients in small batches and mix well to ensure no lumps are formed.

4. Pour the batter into a greased tin and bake at 180C for 20-25 mins.

The Third Layer is a Pistachio Cake (Green Layer):

1. Combine all the dry ingredients in a clean bowl and mix till we will incorporate.

2. In a separate bowl combine all the wet ingredients.

3. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients in small batches and mix well to ensure no lumps are formed.

4. Pour the batter into a greased tin and bake at 180C for 20-25 mins.

Assembling

1. Prepare the Icing for the pastry.

2. Nicely spread the different flavor creams over the layers to form the Tricolor Flag.

3. Garnish with exotic fruits and dried berries

TRICOLOR DIMSUM RECIPE- CHEF GURPREET SINGH GEHDU, HABBIT

INGREDIENTS

Asparagus​: 500gm

Sweet Corn​: 200gm

Celery Leaf​: 15gm

Garlic​: 15gm

Baby Corn​: 150gm

Aromatic Powder:30gm

Salt​: 5gm

Sugar: 5gm

Light Soya​: 50ml

Oyster Sauce​: 100gm

Chili Paste​: 40gm

Sesame Oil​: 60ml

Potato Starch​: 20gm

White Dough

Potato Starch:30gm​

Wheat Starch​: 50gm

Hot Water​: 100ml

Orange Dough

Potato Starch​: 30gm

Wheat Starch​: 50gm

Hot Water​: 100ml

Carrot Paste​: 250gm

GREEN DOUGH

Potato Starch: 30gm​

Wheat Starch​: 50gm

Hot Water: 100ml​

Kale Paste​: 250gm

PREPARATION METHOD

Finely chop all exotic vegetables & sauté with olive oil, celery, and garlic.

Make dough of dimsums with flour and water

Make the seasoning with sesame oil, salt & pepper. Let it cool down for a while.

Once it is cold, start stuffing with the sheets and make the desired shape.

Steam well for 4 minutes and serve it hot.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Food News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES