Independence Day 2026: PM Narendra Modi’s traditional attire gets patriotic touch with red bandhani safa and tricolour pocket square

Narendra Modi’s Independence Day appearance combines traditional Indian styling with subtle national colours, offering a distinctive visual touch to this year’s celebrations.

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A closer look at PM Modi’s red bandhani safa and tricolour pocket square (PC: Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day appearance has once again drawn attention for more than just the national ceremony. As India marked its 80th Independence Day on August 15, Modi arrived at the Red Fort in a traditional outfit that combined understated clothing with a striking headpiece. The red bandhani safa immediately stood out, while a tricolour pocket square added a subtle national touch. His choice reflected the familiar style associated with his Independence Day appearances, where traditional Indian textiles often take centre stage. This year’s look also carried a strong connection to India’s handloom traditions and regional craftsmanship.

PM Modi’s Independence Day 2026 look

The biggest talking point was the red bandhani safa. Unlike a plain turban, the headgear featured a deep red base covered with small white and yellow patterns. The intricate tie-and-dye design gave the safa a vibrant appearance without making the overall outfit look overly elaborate. A long palla extended over his shoulder, adding movement and a traditional finish to the look.

The rest of the outfit was comparatively restrained. Modi paired the colourful safa with an off-white kurta-pyjama and a brown sleeveless jacket. The neutral shades allowed the red headgear to remain the main visual focus. A pocket square featuring the colours of the Indian tricolour completed the ensemble and brought a distinctly Independence Day element to the outfit.

Why the red bandhani safa stood out?

Bandhani is a traditional tie-and-dye textile technique closely associated with regions including Gujarat and Rajasthan. The craft is recognised for its detailed patterns created by tying sections of fabric before dyeing it. By choosing a bandhani safa for the national celebration, Modi once again brought attention to an Indian textile tradition.

The choice was also notable because his Independence Day turbans have become a recognisable part of his public appearance. Since 2014, his safas have frequently featured different colours, patterns and regional influences. The headgear has therefore developed into more than a styling choice, becoming one of the most anticipated elements of his August 15 appearance.

A decade of PM Modi’s Independence Day safas

Modi’s turban choices have changed considerably over the years. His first Independence Day appearance in 2014 featured a bright red bandhej turban with a contrasting green tail. Later appearances brought yellow tones, multicoloured bandhani patterns and saffron shades.

In 2022, he opted for a white turban with saffron and green stripes that closely reflected the colours of the national flag. His 2023, 2024 and 2025 looks returned to colourful Rajasthani-inspired bandhani and leheriya patterns.

The 2026 choice therefore feels like a return to an earlier style while still offering something distinct. The red bandhani safa connects this year’s appearance with his 2014 debut, while the tricolour pocket square gives the outfit a fresh Independence Day detail.

A mix of tradition and modern simplicity

What made PM Modi’s 2026 Independence Day outfit notable was the balance between a highly detailed safa and a relatively simple base. The off-white kurta-pyjama kept the look classic, while the brown jacket added structure. The patterned red headgear supplied the colour and visual character.

Together, these elements created an outfit that placed Indian craftsmanship at the centre without relying on an overly formal or elaborate appearance. His latest Independence Day look once again shows how traditional textiles and regional crafts can become part of a contemporary public style.