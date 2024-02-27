Home

Lifestyle

India Comes to Milan Fashion Week 2024 as Assam’s Sanjukta Dutta Brings Handcrafted Indian Aesthetics on the Runway – SEE PICS

India Comes to Milan Fashion Week 2024 as Assam’s Sanjukta Dutta Brings Handcrafted Indian Aesthetics on the Runway – SEE PICS

India shines bright at the Milan Fashion Week 2024, as Assam's designer Sanjukta Dutta showcases the traditional silk aesthetics on the ramp.

Milan Fashion Week 2024 is a one stop for the glamour turned in innovation and creation. Different designers showcased some of their best ensembles and India was not behind. Hailing from Assam, fashion designer Sanjukta Dutta unveiled her latest collection, ‘KOHUA – KOMAL.’ In the midst of innovative and dazzling work, Indian aesthetics

Trending Now

Radiating with the resplendent allure of Assam’s silk, her collection captivated everyone. The meticulous craftsmanship of nearly 25 days won hearts. From the traditional Mekhela Chador to structured sarees, the timeless fusion of Indian and contemporary charm.

You may like to read

Sanjukta Dutta’s sartorial mastery transcends mere attire, embodying a timeless fusion of classical Indian aesthetics harmonised with contemporary nuances, a testament to her unwavering commitment to the artisanal heritage of her homeland. Each resplendent ensemble, meticulously handcrafted for no less than twenty-five days, whispers tales of tradition, woven into every intricate thread.

From the iconic Mekhela Chador to the resplendent Structured Sarees, from the flowing elegance of Gowns to the graceful allure of draped skirts and the fusion charm of Indo-Western Lehengas, her collection casts a spell of femininity and grace, enchanting women from every walk of life.

Sanjukta Dutta, speaking to ANI said, “To witness the Assam Handloom grace the illustrious stage of the Milan Fashion Week is nothing short of a reverie fulfilled. It is a privilege for me and my artisans to witness our labor of love embraced on a global platform. With every stitch, I aspire to ignite the spirit of self-discovery through fashion, ensuring that the legacy of Indian craftsmanship continues to shine brightly across continents.”

Enthralled by the spectacle, T Ajungla Jamir shared her admiration, expressing, “Thank you sincerely for the gracious invitation to join this remarkable show. It brings me great joy and pride to be in your company, enhancing the splendor of this occasion. The show’s remarkable success, coupled with the elegance of the models’ attire, truly captivated my heart. The enthusiastic response from the audience only adds to its brilliance.”

“Furthermore, as a fellow North Easterner, I am thrilled to witness Assam’s representation in the prestigious Milan Fashion Week, a globally renowned event. Your participation in this, alongside your achievements in Paris and New York Fashion Weeks, fills me with immense pride. Congratulations once again, Sanjukta, and may your journey continue to shine brightly on the world stage,” T Ajungla Jamir said.

As the curtains draw on yet another chapter of sartorial excellence, Sanjukta Dutta’s legacy continues to weave its indelible mark on the fabric of fashion, illuminating paths of self-expression and cultural celebration with every creation.

(With ANI Inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Fashion News on India.com.