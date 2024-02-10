India to Host 71st Miss World Pageant: Check Date, Time, Venue And Other Details

Home

Miss World pageant returns to India for its 71st edition between February 18 and March 9 - Here's everything you need to know about 'Beauty With Purpose.'

71st Miss World Pageant: The Miss World Organization has announced that the 71st Miss World Festival will take place between February 18 and March 9, 2024, spanning some of the most stunning sites in India, just as excitement for the global extravaganza is building. A stunning lineup of Miss Worlds, including the current Miss World Karolina Bielawska and previous Miss World winners Toni Ann Singh, Vanessa Ponce De Leon, Manushi Chillar, and Stephanie Del Valle, came together for the first time to set the stage for the Grand Finale, marking a remarkable moment in the event’s history. The India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) will host ‘The Opening Ceremony’ and ‘India Welcomes the World Gala’ at the majestic Hotel The Ashok in New Delhi on February 20th to kick off the 71st Miss World event.

The big finale, which will take place on March 9 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, is set to be an incredible event that will be broadcast on television and streamed globally. Renowned superstars will add even more glamour to the event with their outstanding performances during the majestic climax of this star-studded extravaganza unlike any other.

The 21-day Festival will feature a variety of events that will empower these young women as change agents and future leaders, all while adhering to its poignant theme of ‘Beauty with a Purpose.; Each competitor will have a special media channel on the Miss World.com website where they may showcase their skills and compete for a spot among the top 20.

Beauty With Purpose Day-Wise Line Up:

Beauty With A Purpose Presentations – Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam – New Delhi – Feb 21st

Head-To-Head Challenge Final – The Summit Room, Bharat Mandapam – New Delhi – Feb 23rd

Miss World Sport Challenge – New Delhi –February 25th

World Top Designer Award & Miss World Top Model –Mumbai – March 2nd

Miss World Talent Final – Mumbai – March 3rd Multimedia Challenge –throughout the festival program

Miss World Red Carpet Special – Jio World ConventionCentre – Mumbai – March 9th

71st Miss World Final – Jio World Convention Centre– Mumbai – Global Telecast Live – 7:30-10:30 – March 9th

The opulent celebration of the 71st Miss World Festival in India is a unique occasion as it returns to the nation following a 28-year absence. India has a long history of producing Miss World winners, including well-known individuals like Priyanka Chopra, Manushi Chillar, and Aishwarya Rai. India’s standing in the world has greatly increased as a result of these accomplishments. Established in 1951, the Miss World pageant surpasses traditional beauty contests by adopting a novel philosophy focused on empowering women via charitable giving and community service.

(With IANS inputs)

