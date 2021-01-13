India has approved two COVID-19 for emergency use including Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Pune’s Serum India Institute manufactured Covishied. Covishied is a version developed by Oxford University and pharma giant AstraZeneca. India is now geared to start its first phase of vaccination drive from January 16 with priority given to an estimated three crore healthcare workers and frontline workers. Also Read - Kidambi Srikanth Left With Bloodied Nose After Multiple COVID-19 Tests During Thailand Open

With so many guidelines, people have several questions regarding the vaccination process. We have compiled a list of frequently asked questions and answers for you. Read on:

When will the vaccination start in India?

The first phase of the Coronavirus vaccination drive is all set to begin on January 16.

Who will get the COVID-19 vaccine first in India?

The first phase of the Coronavirus vaccine drive will cover around three crore healthcare and frontline workers. Based on the potential availability of vaccines the Government of India has selected the priority groups who will be vaccinated on priority as they are at higher risk. The first group includes healthcare and frontline workers. The second group to receive COVID 19 vaccine will be persons over 50 years of age and persons under 50 years with comorbid conditions.

Is the Covid-19 vaccine free in India?

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said that anti- COVID-19 shots will be free across the country.

When do you get the 2nd COVID shot?

There would be two doses of the vaccine which will be given at a 28-day interval.

Do I need to wear a mask and avoid close contact with others if I have received 2 doses of the vaccine?

Yes, it is necessary to maintain COVID-19 safety protocols even after being vaccinated. As per CDC India, While experts learn more about the protection that COVID-19 vaccines provide under real-life conditions, it will be important for everyone to continue using all the tools available to us to help stop this pandemic, like covering your mouth and nose with a mask, washing hands often, and staying at least 6 feet away from others.

Do vaccines prevent infection or symptoms?

Vaccines can help in sterilising immunity because of which the virus can’t even gain a toehold in the body because the immune system stops the virus from entering cells and replicating, as per the conversation.