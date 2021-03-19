Goa (Calangute): Smashing stereotypes, Goa recently opened India’s first legal sex toy and wellness shop called ‘Kama Gizmos’ in Calangute, generating much hype and media attention. However, the stint didn’t last long as the country’s first official brick-and-mortar sex shop had to shut down its shutters on Wednesday. The store which is located along the Calangute stretch, sold a wide variety of sex toys, unique condoms, sprays, gels, vibrators and pumps to harnesses, packers and more. Notably, the Goa store was a joint venture between KamaKart, that runs a chain of ten sexual wellness stores in South India, and Mumbai-based Gizmoswala. Also Read - India Gets Its Very First Legal Sex Toy Store in Goa's Calangute & It Isn't Like How You Imagine | See Pics

Why was the sex store shut?

According to The Indian Express, the company has been asked to shut shop as it didn’t have a licence. Notably, head of the Calangute village panchayat ordered its closure citing ‘lack of trade licence’ while the sarpanch raised his objections against ‘such activities.’ While Kama Gizmos was dubbed as the country’s first legal sex store, Dinesh Simepurushkar, Sarpanch of Calangute Village Panchayat, called the operations ‘illegal’, saying that the store did not have a mandatory trade permit. He also added that locals had raised complaints about the store vis-a-vis its moral implications.

“They were selling sex-related things and we had received complaints from both men and women about it. People had also posted on social media and WhatsApp about the shop. Since it was in a gully everyone had not seen it before. We don’t want to allow such activities” said Simepuruskar told The Indian Express.

The shop owner’s response

Reacting to the abrupt closure of the shop, the CEO of KamaKart, Ganeshan, mentioned that their trade license application was under the way and they were advised by Panchayat officials that they can open the store and the license will come in a matter of few days. He also said that they are under a lot of pressure from the local authority.

Defending the store, he further said that there is no absolutely no nudity and obscenity of any kind in the store. Post the shop’s closure, Kama Gizmos’ Instagram account is now unavailable and its official website displays ‘Account Suspended’.

However, the store owners are not ready to back down and hopes to restart the shop soon. “We have encountered no problems in any other city that we have shops in and we will not back down. We are selling completely legal products that are for pleasure and protection. We will restart in Goa within another month. We have conceptualised a sexual wellness store with doctor consultation,” said Ganeshan.