Fruits are healthy and delicious in their raw natural forms. But, when added to desserts, they taste even better! Here is some fruity dessert inspiration for you.

Tunisian Orange Cake

Ingredients:

• 50g white breadcrumbs

• 200g caster sugar

• 125g ground almonds

• 1 1/2 tsp baking powder

• 200ml sunflower oil

• 4 eggs

• zest of 1 orange

• zest of 1 lemon

For the citrus syrup:

• juice of 1 orange

• juice and zest of 1/2 lemon

• 75g sugar

• 2 cloves (optional)

• pinch of cinnamon or cinnamon stick

Method:

• Line a baking tin.

• In a large bowl, simply mix together the breadcrumbs, sugar, almonds and baking powder. Mix eggs and oil. Now stir it in the almond mix. Add the zest and give it a good mix. Pour into the cake tin.

• Now put the tin into the cold oven and turn the heat up to 160C. Bake for 45 mins or until a skewer comes out clean. The top should be lovely and golden. Leave it to cool.

• In the meantime, you can make the syrup. Put all the ingredients into a saucepan and bring to the boil. Let the sugar dissolve. Simmer it gently for about 5-6 minutes.

• Once the cake is on the plate, and still warm, poke it all over with a skewer and then pour the delicious citrus syrup all over. Check on it occasionally and you can spoon syrup that has run off the side back on top of the cake.

By Chef Raji

Kiwi Barfi

Ingredients

For kiwi sauce:

5 nos ripened kiwis (peeled & crushed or finely chopped)

1/3 cup sugar

For Barfi

1 cup chenna/paneer

1 1/2 cup full cream milk

1 1/2 cup milk powder

1 tsp cardamon powder

1/2 cup sugar ( you may increase or decrease the quantity as per preference)

For Garnish:

Silvered almonds & pistachios

Saffron strands

Method:

In a heavy bottom pan, combine kiwi & sugar. Cook till it reaches a thick sauce consistency. Take it off the stove and keep it aside.

In another pan combine milk, milk powder, saffron & chenna/paneer and cook till it starts thickening, stir intermittently to avoid burning.

Add cooked kiwi, cardamom powder and sugar. Cook till thickens & leaves the pan to form a soft dough. Take it off the heat.

Spread it on a greased thali, tray or cake tin.

Allow it to cool completely till set. Refrigerate.

Garnish the top with slivered almonds, pistachios and saffron. Cut the barfi into the desired shape. Top with saffron and silver paper.

Note- You can keep them in an airtight container and refrigerate them for later consumption.

You can preserve them up for to 3 to 4 days.

By Chef Nayana Joshi, Lecturer, ITM IHM Navi Mumbai