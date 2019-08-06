If you have a sweet tooth, we can imagine how difficult it is for you to maintain your weight loss and fitness goals while avoiding the temptation of sweet delicacies. But, indulging in homemade desserts is still better than buying store-bought or ready-to-eat desserts. Try making these desserts and feel free to indulge in them once in a while.

Sheer Khurma

Ingredients

Full Fat Milk: 1 litre

Sugar: 300 Gms

Vermicelli: 250 Gms

Almonds: 100 Gms Slaiced chopped

Charoli nuts (chironji) : 75 Gms

Pistachios: 100 Gms Slaiced chopped

Cashew nuts: 75 Gms Slaiced chopped

Ghee: 250 Gms

Cardamom powder: 10 Gms

Cardamoms: 6 No

Saffron: 1 Gms

Method

1. Spread the peeled chironji on a plate and allow it to dry for some time.

In a pan, heat 3/4 cup of ghee, sauté all almonds, pistas, chironji until it just picks up golden colour, but make sure that it is not burnt.

2. Immediately take it out on to a plate and set aside.

In the same pan, add vermicelli and roast until just golden and aromatic.

3. Carefully keep an eye, as fine vermicelli tends to burn fast. Take it out and set aside.

4. Pour milk in a large heavy bottom pot and place in on the stovetop.

5. Bring the milk to a boil and then simmer on low heat for 10 minutes.

6. Then add cardamom powder and simmer for another 5 minutes until aromatic.

Add saffron strands mix and simmer for 10 minutes.

7. Now, add fried dry fruits, dates, vermicelli, sugar and mix.

8. Simmer for another 10 minutes at least. I usually prefer a little longer simmer time (20 minutes) after adding all the ingredients until it turns creamish in colour for the sheer khurma taste.

9. Switch off the heat and prepare for tadka. Heat remaining ghee in a pan and add green cardamom pods, fry for few seconds.

10. Finally, pour the cardamom tempering over the sheer korma and it is ready to serve.

By Chef Shadab, Chef de Cuisine, Sofitel Mumbai BKC

Thandai

Ingredients:-

• Almonds 60 gm

• Pistachios 40 gm

• Poppy seeds 30 gm

• Dried rose petal 10 gm

• Fennel seeds 10 gm

• Melon seeds 30 gm

• Black pepper 5 gm

• Cardamom 5 gm

• Saffron .3 gm

• Sugar 50 gm

• Milk 300 ml

Procedure:-

• Soak almonds, pistachios, poppy seeds, fennels seeds, melon seeds and cardamom in warm water.

• Make a smooth paste of all soaked ingredients. Now add this paste with chilled milk and adjust the consistency and sweetness by adding sugar.

• Garnish it with dried rose petals, chopped pistachios and chopped almond. Serve chilled.

By Executive Chef Avinash Kumar, Novotel Imagica Khopoli