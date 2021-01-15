One of the most commonly asked questions during the pandemic is for how long coronavirus infection keeps you immune to the SARS-CoV-2 virus? Also, as the vaccines are rolling out, people are curious to know if people recovered from the deadly infection need to take the vaccine. We have the answer to these questions. Also Read - India Took 'Very Decisive' Steps to Deal With Coronavirus: IMF Chief

Usually, when a pathogen invades a human body, its immune cells fight against the virus by releasing white blood cells. Once the pathogen leaves the body, the immune system remembers its anatomy and generates antibodies against the virus so that the next time it tries to attack, the body be ready for the attack too. For example, patients who have contracted chickenpox causing virus once are now immune for life. However, some viral infection does not provide you the life long immunity against them. One of them is SARS-CoV-2.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), we still do not know for how long a COVID-19 recovered patient will remain protected from the virus. But, a study conducted at the United Kingdom National Health Service between June and November of 2020 has revealed that coronavirus patients’ risk to contract the virus again reduces by 83 per cent for at least five months post the infection.

Even if you get re-infected, your chance of being severely affected by it is highly unlikely. However, you are very much capable of contracting the virus again, remain asymptomatic but transmitting it to others. In fact, you are at higher risk of transmitting SARS-CoV-2 if you have been infected by it once.

That is why, regardless of whether or not you have contracted COVID-19 causing virus, you will get the vaccine.