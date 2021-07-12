Social media influencer Diipa Buller-Khosla who walked the red carpet at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival last week made headlines for adding breast pumps to one of her outfits. Diipa has attended the international film festival thrice earlier, but this was her first time at the festival as a mother. The social media influencer delivered a baby girl (two and a half ago) and decided to make a powerful statement on motherhood and breastfeeding.Also Read - How Lactating Mothers Can Fight Depression in These Uncertain Times?

Diipa shared a powerful post on Instagram to address the criticism a mother faces. She also spoke about her ‘beautiful journey’ as a mother. “Being a mother does NOT mean that you are now the target to everybody and anybody’s scrutiny,” Diipa wrote in a heartfelt post on Friday. “Whether it be opinions shared from family, friends, or strangers; the judgement is still unapologetic and burdensome on new or experienced mothers,” she added.

Alongside her lengthy powerful post, she can be seen wearing a strapless black and yellow gown and sporting breast pumps. Diipa who is based in the Netherlands with husband Oleg further wrote that she decided to address this topic due to the constant criticism she gets as a mother. ""I chose to shed light on this topic due to the countless messages or comments from people who've questioned and judged my decisions as a mother – An issue I'm certain that most women endure on social media."

Talking about breastfeeding, Diipa said, "Whether I choose to breastfeed my daughter or not, should not be the subject of anybody's conversation. There are countless concerns that go into breastfeeding, it simply doesn't work for all mothers, something that no mother should be judged for online or off. In response to the frequently asked question, I've decided on supplementing at this stage (a combination of both breastfeeding and using a formula). Moreover, while I'm away for a two-day business trip, I prepared for my absence by breast-pumping multiple times prior to my departure."

The post has received love and appreciation. Till now, the post has clocked more than over 97,438 ‘likes’ and hundreds of comments.

The Delhi-born influencer made her first appearance at the International film festival wearing a Falguni and Shane Peacock lehenga. “What did you think? I’d be attending the Cannes Film Festival in anything other than Indian outfit first?,” Diipa wrote.

Here are Diipa’s other looks from Cannes:

