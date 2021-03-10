Actor Aamir Khan is a perfectionist in himself. He is one of the most versatile and accomplished artists in the Hindi film fraternity. In his three-decade-old career, he has given some blockbuster hits including Dangal, Taare Zameen Par, 3 Idiots, the actor has left the audience spellbound with his impressive performance on screen. Also Read - Look What Aamir Khan is Doing in This Video!

Over the years, he has experimented with the length and breadth of Hindi cinema. Aamir who made his debut in Bollywood back in 1984, with Holi has been living in a stellar apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. He moved back to his apartment in Bandra in 2019 after staying at Freeda One on Carter Road for six years, as reported by Hindustan Times. Aamir refurbished his old home in Pali Hill where he lives with his wife Kiran Rao and son Azad. Also Read - Aamir Khan-Elli AvrRam's First Look From Dance Number 'Har Funn Maula' Goes Viral

As per HT’s report, Khan wants to convert his apartment into a bungalow by purchasing a few flats and reconstructing them. His house has an earthy feel to it, with abundant floor space, a huge balcony, wooden furniture. His house has a vintage feel to it. Also Read - Aamir Khan's Son Junaid Khan’s Debut Film Shooting Starts, Ira Khan Shares Post as She Feels Proud

Here is a sneak peek into Aamir Khan’s humble abode in Bandra. The actor, however, does not share many pictures on social media, but thanks to his daughter Ira Khan, she often treats her social media followers a glimpse of her home.

Check out pictures of Aamir Khan’s house pictures here:

Aamir has a separate Entertainment center wherein he binge-watch his favourite movies and shows.

Aamir’s house is a minimalistic haven and has a spacious balcony. His residence has a soothing palette of neutral and muted hues and has vibrant colours too in the form of artworks.

The actor’s office space in the home has subtle and warm shades. You can spot dark brown couches, wooden coffee table. You can also see blue velvet sofas, wooden floors.

Khan’s spacious balcony has patio furniture, ivory lounge chairs, a bed. The balcony has a view of lush greenery.

Check out his quaint getaway house in Panchgani :

On the work front, Aamir will be next seen in the much-awaited movie, Laal Singh Chaddha.

What are your thoughts on Aamir’s minimalist haven?