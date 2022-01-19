Allu Arjun’s house pics and videos: Actor Allu Arjun might be the king of the masala movies in the Telugu film industry but when he’s home, he has his own peaceful world where his two kids are the only colours he uses to paint his life. The actor’s wife, Sneha Reddy, is a deep lover of the calm aesthetics and that just reflects in their house in Hyderabad. Sneha’s Instagram timeline is full of clips and pictures that give a glimpse of their stunning house.Also Read - After Pushpa: The Rise, Hindi Version of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo To Release In Theatres | Check Date Here

Arjun and Sneha’s love-nest is spacious, calm, and echoes their kids’ laughter. The big white house has a separate playroom for kids where the couple has also installed a wall to climb for kids and a giant Batman structure. There’s also a rope hanging from the roof for the kids to learn their climbing lessons. Apart from all the toys and games, the house also has a lot of plants that make the kids develop sensitivity towards fauna and flora. Also Read - Pushpa Hindi Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun Starrer is Unstoppable, Crosses Rs 100 Crore on Day 25

Allu Arun’s house has white and grey walls. The wood furniture gives a beautiful contrast to the interiors and provides a little warmth. There’s subtle brown in the accent chairs and couches in the living area. There’s also an open shelf as a piece of statement furniture where little accents and books are kept. Allu Arjun’s house boasts of tranquillity and the goodness of relationships. Along with the small cupboards and wall shelves, even the lamps and vases that decorate the corners are white. Though there’s a painting in a gorgeous combination of bright mustard and black that gives a little colour to the overall grey-white look of the house. What else? The kids’ room is beautiful, especially their daughter’s. The little white door of the room has even got ‘Arha’s room’ written over it and it gives a beautiful view of the entire garden and the front lawn of the house.

Sneha, who’s also an avid yoga practitioner, has got a separate area on the lawn designed to do her yoga practices. There’s a huge shed with ropes and bands hanging down to help with the aerial yoga asanas.

While the house looks palatial, it’s all about minimal decor and subtle vibes. There’s a lot of light in the house which is why there’s a lot of white – from the white marble floor to the roof and the walls. Much like it is for any other house, the best part about Allu Arjun-Sneha Reddy’s house is that it is always radiating the warmth of bondings and the importance of relationships and family. That’s what matters at the end of the day… isn’t it?