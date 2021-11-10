Actor-producer Dia Mirza has been an advocate of conservation and sustainable lifestyle and her house reflect just that. The actor recently gave a glimpse of her ‘sanctuary’ a.k.a home to Bazaar edition for their latest edition, and the pictures are simply breathtaking. The actor has spent her childhood close to nature in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills and because of which she is drawn to nature. Her house in Bandra, Mumbai is a haven for nature lovers.Also Read - Top 5 Myths About Sustainable Living, Debunked

Dia in an interview with Bazaar said, "I have almost 25 species of birds visiting my window every day." The ex-Miss Asia Pacific renovated her Bandra house six years ago because she wanted to non-polluting furniture and paintings. Her dining table, cupboard, leather sofas, everything is all about conscious living. With all warm wooden flooring, white-washed brick walls and big windows, Dia's house is all about warmth and positive vibes.

The actor shared a few pictures of her gorgeous house on Instagram, the actor who is a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador and United Nations Secretary-General Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals, wrote: “Always seeking nature. Repurpose, restore, recycle, manage waste… Are some ways to make a home better and safer.”

She described her home as her "sanctuary of sustainability."

Here take a virtual tour of Dia Mirza’s house:

Dia is sharing the space with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi and son Avyaan and Vaibhav Rekhi’s daughter. The couple recently tied the knot and welcomed their son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi.