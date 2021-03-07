Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma lives life king-size in his two lavish and beautiful homes in Mumbai and Punjab. While his Mumbai home comes with a city view and greenery all around, his Punjab farmhouse has a huge lawn. Also Read - Kapil Sharma Shares Cutest Video of Daughter Anayra Grooving To Honey Singh's Jingle Bell | WATCH

Kapil Sharma’s Mumbai house’s balcony:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

He has a long balcony in his Mumbai home where he often indulges himself in some gardening. The balcony has a faux grass carpet that feels more like a garden.

Dining Area:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)



Kapil has a huge dining area that overlooks the garden area at his Mumbai home. The two are separated by a glass window. The whole area is white-themed with sitting coaches at one side. Starry lights can be seen hanging on the ceiling with bricked walls.

Living Room Area:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)



Kapil Sharma has a huge living room with a chandelier hanging on the ceiling. There are also light lamps to give an ample amount of soft light setting the tone of the living room. Along with the living room, he also has a massive study area.

Punjab Home Garden View:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Kapil’s Punjab farmhouse comes with a garden view. The living area has a brown sofa set with matching Arabic-style carpet and huge glass windows.

Rustic-themed Living Room:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)



He has mahogany wooden flooring with huge pant vases at the corners of the room that gives a fresh garden vibe inside the area.

The City View:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)



Kapil’s Mumbai home gives a beautiful city view through the huge balcony.

Punjab Farmhouse Balcony:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)



The bungalow in Punjab is like a palace with a beautiful garden overlooking the house.

Gazeebo and Swimmingpool:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)



The property has a gazebo and a swimming pool just outside his house.