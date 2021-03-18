Director-producer-actor-screenwriter-radio jockey and judge on TV reality shows, Karan Johar dons many hats, and it is a known fact that the 48-year-old has an expensive taste when it comes to fashion or anything luxurious. Ever since Johar made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998, he has created a niche for himself in the film industry. KKHH became a cult movie, and soon after Johar gave many fabulous hits on the box office including Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kal Ho Na Ho. Karan’s penthouse in Mumbai’s Carter Road is also a favourite hangout destination for many Bollywood celebrities. Also Read - Mouni Roy in Rs 73,199 Sequin Gown is Stunning-Beyond-Words| See PICS

Johar lives with his mother Hiroo Johar, twins Yash and Roohi Johar who were born via surrogacy and his pug- Nobu. Karan lives in a sprawling 8,000 sq foot duplex in the heart of Mumbai, Carter Road, Bandra. Johar is a great host, he loves to party and often catch up with his besties including Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Karisma Kapoor, Gauri Khan and Alia Bhatt. Did you know, SRK’s wife and interior designer Gauri Khan has designed Johar’s terrace and nursery. Karan’s apartment costs more than Rs 30 crores. Not just that, he has many swanky cars too including BMW and Mercedes. Also Read - Vaani Kapoor Spreads Sultry Magic in Rs 15,678 Bralette And Skirt

Johar’s house has dark tones, plush interiors, a spacious terrace, white themed nursery and what not. Let us take a tour of Karan Johar’s sprawling Mumbai penthouse: Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal in Rs 47,000 Sequin Co-ord Set Shimmers Her Way Into The Fans’ Hearts

The expansive terrace

Gauri Khan made sure that Karan’s terrace is spacious and an ideal place to enjoy a glass of wine. It has a tinted glass door; the space has black and white shades with geometric tiling on the floor. It has a sculpted bar table, a pristine white couch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

The Dining Room with Plush Interiors and Chandelier

KJO’s opulent dining room has many cosy and elegant corners. It has large windows, grey marble flooring, a wood-panelled false ceiling, and plush interiors. As reported by Vogue, the place has a black glossy dining table, an olive-green leather couch, a wall full of photographs, a chandelier and yellow light.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Karan’s love for impressive art pieces

Karan Johar has a fine taste. His house features larger than life paintings, which has a shade of red, yellow, and blue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)



All-White Living Room

Karan’s living room is luxurious. It features white marble flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, a dining table, grey chairs, colourful toys, a flat-screen TV.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)



Karan Johar’s Bedroom

KJO’s entire house is designed by interior designer Simone Dubash Pundole. Karan’s bedroom is the perfect amalgamation of modernity and old-world charm. It features a carved dark wood and has a deep green leather bed, a tan leather armchair, a grey couch, and a bookshelf that has all his trophies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)



KJO’s Walk-in wardrobe:

His dressing room or walk-in wardrobe has a full mirror and perfect room to fit in all the expensive clothes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)



Yash and Joohi’s Nursery:

The twin’s nursery was earlier Karan’s bedroom. Gauri Khan designer the nursery. Karan posted images of the nursery and commented, “My baby nursery designed by @gaurikhan with so much love and care….its my paradise!!! Love you Gauri….”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)



What do you think of Karan’s sprawling penthouse?