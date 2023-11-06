Home

Inside Katrina Kaif Intense And Painful Training For Tiger 3: Weight Lifting Squats, Kickboxing And Sore Body – WATCH

Katrina Kaif shared a sneak peek into her intense training routine she underwent to prepare for her role of Zoya in Tiger 3 - Watch video!

While Katrina Kaif‘s dedication to fitness has long been known to her fans, she recently revealed that she pushed herself to the maximum even when her body felt like giving up. Katrina Kaif shared an honest post about her fitness journey while prepping for her upcoming film Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan. Her dedication takes another level while playing a character that demands a lot of energy and her latest social media post is proof.

Katrina Kaif dropped a set of BTS videos while prepping for the challenging role on Instagram. The caption read, “For me, when tiger time comes, it’s about pushing my limits, testing my endurance, and finding that strength within. Someone once told me, “Pain is just another sensation “ ….Don’t be afraid of it ,don’t run from the pain. Many days, I was so tired; it felt different this time…tougher. My body was sore, but I would tell myself to take it as a challenge and see how much I could face today (sic).”

Katrina Kaif added, “During training, we created an alter ego. So even if I was tired, SHE wasn’t tired; she was going to war!….your mind will stop you much before your body does. Once you decide, commit and do it… no matter what! And the work is ALWAYS worth it.”

“I think we were able to deliver even more dynamic action than before, and that’s always our intention…… To be better…….Now waiting to share #Tiger3 with the world ….. nervous, excited …Just a few more days to go🤍 (sic), ” she concluded.

WATCH Katrina Kaif’s Intense Workout Videoes For Tiger 3 Preps:

Katrina Kaif can be seen performing pile squats with kettlebells, kickboxing, walking front leg lifts and other intense workouts in the gym.

