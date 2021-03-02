Inside Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Plush Home: Amazing View Of Mumbai Skyline, in-House Bar, Classy Chandelier and More

In the show business, your house is an extension of your personality. TV actors and love birds Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s plush flat in Mumbai is just that. If you have seen them together, the couple exudes happy vibes. Their sprawling apartment in Mumbai is just gorgeous beyond words. Situated in the Western Suburbs of Mumbai, Ravi and Sargun’s plush house has a spacious balcony that overlooks the Mumbai skyline. Also Read - Nia Sharma - Krystle D'Souza Dance on 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai' in Mumbai’s Club at Birthday Party, Watch

Living Room: The apartment has a striking blue door and a big and spacious living area with a bar right at the entrance. As per the news portal Miss Malini, their living room has an L-shaped sofa, stools, and pink coloured middle table.

The Bar: If you don’t how to set up a bar inside your house, then take a cue from Ravi and Sargun. The couple has set up a small and cute mini bar adjacent to the kitchen. The bar has an inverted lotus ceiling light.

The Balcony: The sprawling apartment has a spacious balcony that overlooks the famous Mumbai Skyline. The couple decided to well-utilise the space by setting up a garden with fake grass and wooden furniture. It is such a cosy corner.

A corner dedicated to memories: The corridor of the house on the top left has a wall that is dedicated to memories.

The Master bedroom: The white and golden bedroom sure looks luxurious. The wall of the bedroom has handcrafted tiles in different colours and sizes.

Bathroom with a chandelier: The couple spends hours unwinding and relaxing in the bathroom which has a gigantic bathtub, a chandelier, and cozy lighting.

The secret makeup room: The stunning makeup room with bright lights is tucked further from the bathroom is unmissable. The mirrors, stool, and chair are just so pretty.

What are your thoughts about Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s sprawling flat?