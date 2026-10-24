Inside Sabyasachi’s Diwali bash at New York’s Met Museum, where Indian couture met global glamour

From Rani Mukerji’s metallic grey saree to Masaba Gupta’s contemporary take on traditional Indian dressing, Sabyasachi’s Diwali celebration at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art brought Indian fashion and festive traditions to one of the city’s most iconic landmarks.

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Sabyasachi’s Diwali celebration at New York’s Met Museum (PC: Instagram)

Diwali celebrations often bring together family, friends, traditional outfits, and plenty of good food. But when fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee decided to host a festive gathering at New York’s iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art, the occasion took on a different global feel. The celebration brought together Indian fashion, cultural traditions and a guest list featuring familiar faces from entertainment and fashion. From elegant sarees to carefully planned decor, the evening reflected the designer’s signature style, where heritage and luxury come together naturally. With Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji and designer Masaba Gupta among the guests, the celebration offered plenty for fashion lovers to admire.

Sabyasachi’s Diwali celebration at New York’s Met Museum brings Indian fashion to the spotlight

Sabyasachi’s recent Diwali gathering at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, commonly known as The Met, in New York City, brought Indian fashion and cultural heritage into the global spotlight, celebrating the country’s rich craftsmanship, traditional artistry, and timeless elegance on an international stage. The museum is also home to the annual Met Gala, making it a familiar name in global fashion circles.

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Sabyasachi brought the spirit of the Indian festival to the iconic venue through a celebration that highlighted traditional craftsmanship, festive dressing, and the designer’s distinctive approach to luxury. Guests arrived in sarees, lehengas, embellished jackets, and other statement outfits, creating a mix of classic Indian silhouettes and contemporary styling.

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Actor Rani Mukerji, designer Masaba Gupta, actor Kal Penn, entrepreneur Anjula Acharia, founder of Aashni + Co, Aashni Shah, The Real Housewives of New York City star Jessel Taank, Co-Founder & Creative Director of The Design Collective – Shahili Gomes were among those who attended the gathering.

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The event also comes at an important time for Sabyasachi, who recently returned to New York Fashion Week after a long gap and continues to expand his presence in the international luxury market.

Highlights of Sabyasachi’s Diwali Bash at New York’s Met Museum

Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s Diwali celebration brought together Indian couture, celebrity fashion and lavish festive details at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. From statement outfits to an elaborate food spread, here are the key highlights from the evening.

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Star-studded guest list: Rani Mukerji, Masaba Gupta, Kal Penn, and entrepreneur Anjula Acharia were among the guests.

Rani Mukerji’s metallic saree: The actor wore a sleek grey satin saree with a matching sleeveless blouse, bold black glasses, and a silver mini bag.

Masaba Gupta’s modern festive look: The designer paired an ivory strapless corset with a draped skirt-saree featuring a striking red border. Her multicoloured statement necklace and maroon Sabyasachi bag added colour to the outfit.

Sabyasachi’s signature style: The designer opted for a black bandhgala, white trousers, and bright pink socks.

A lavish grazing table: The 16-foot spread featured international delicacies, fresh produce, and traditional Indian sweets.

Peacock-inspired decor: Dramatic floral arrangements, cascading pomegranates and a lifelike peacock centrepiece added to the festive setting.

Indian craftsmanship on a global stage: The celebration brought the designer’s distinctive blend of Indian heritage and contemporary luxury to one of New York’s best-known cultural landmarks.

The gathering also comes amid Sabyasachi’s growing international presence. By bringing a Diwali celebration into one of New York’s best-known cultural institutions, the designer created an occasion that went beyond a traditional festive party.