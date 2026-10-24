Inside Sabyasachi’s Diwali bash at New York’s Met Museum, where Indian couture met global glamour

Diwali celebrations often bring together family, friends, traditional outfits, and plenty of good food. But when fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee decided to host a festive gathering at New York’s iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art, the occasion took on a different global feel. The celebration brought together Indian fashion, cultural traditions and a guest list featuring familiar faces from entertainment and fashion. From elegant sarees to carefully planned decor, the evening reflected the designer’s signature style, where heritage and luxury come together naturally. With Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji and designer Masaba Gupta among the guests, the celebration offered plenty for fashion lovers to admire.
Sabyasachi’s recent Diwali gathering at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, commonly known as The Met, in New York City, brought Indian fashion and cultural heritage into the global spotlight, celebrating the country’s rich craftsmanship, traditional artistry, and timeless elegance on an international stage. The museum is also home to the annual Met Gala, making it a familiar name in global fashion circles.
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Sabyasachi brought the spirit of the Indian festival to the iconic venue through a celebration that highlighted traditional craftsmanship, festive dressing, and the designer’s distinctive approach to luxury. Guests arrived in sarees, lehengas, embellished jackets, and other statement outfits, creating a mix of classic Indian silhouettes and contemporary styling.
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Actor Rani Mukerji, designer Masaba Gupta, actor Kal Penn, entrepreneur Anjula Acharia, founder of Aashni + Co, Aashni Shah, The Real Housewives of New York City star Jessel Taank, Co-Founder & Creative Director of The Design Collective – Shahili Gomes were among those who attended the gathering.
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The event also comes at an important time for Sabyasachi, who recently returned to New York Fashion Week after a long gap and continues to expand his presence in the international luxury market.
Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s Diwali celebration brought together Indian couture, celebrity fashion and lavish festive details at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. From statement outfits to an elaborate food spread, here are the key highlights from the evening.
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The gathering also comes amid Sabyasachi’s growing international presence. By bringing a Diwali celebration into one of New York’s best-known cultural institutions, the designer created an occasion that went beyond a traditional festive party.
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