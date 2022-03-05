Shane Warne is known for his quintessential and flamboyant taste. Right from fashion to house decor, the King of Spin knows it all. He has always been a trend setter which started right from his Peaky Blinder caps in 2021 to performance in ’90. He is the man to go to for all fashion and décor related questions and queries. His house is chic, elegant, minimalist and a sight for sore eyes. He sold his mansion for $5.4 million.Also Read - LIVE Shane Warne Death Updates: 'He Was Watching Cricket, Not Drinking' - Manager

The house was set on 662 square metres with 5.5 bathrooms and a four-car garage. The house has spacious living room with L shaped sofa and a wooden table. The sofa has monochrome colour pillows and pretty lampshade. The wall was adorned with picturesque painting. Adjacent to the sofa is a dining table. Check out the video.



For entertainment purpose, he had built a luxurious pool, spa, night club bar, home theatre, wine cellar with the space of 530 bottles and more. The bar had plush seats and a fancy nightclub feel. During Christmas, the house was adorned with Christmas tree.

The house was adorned with multiple dinner area in different locations. The view out the living room will make your heart skip a beat. It is an exquisite swimming pool decorated with sofa and a mini garden. According to his social media posts, he used to spend a lot of time there.

The house also had a tennis court. The ground was adorned with trees and a table. You can watch a game with your family or might as well play tennis. The caption of this post read,” Another stunning winters day in Melbourne & time to hit the tennis court !!!!!”

Shane Warne was flamboyant and lived a luxurious life. He lived in one of those dream houses with swimming pools, fancy dinner tables, alluring paintings, gorgeous wine collection and what not!