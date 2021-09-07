Sonam Kapoor and her aesthetics can never go out of style. She is surely a quintessential fashion diva and a connoisseur of aesthetics. Her recent London house is the testimonial. She took to Instagram to give a virtual home tour and we cannot take our eyes off such pretty home décor.Also Read - Arjun Kapoor Shares Unseen Pictures From Rhea Kapoor's Wedding To Mark Raksha Bandhan 2021

In collaboration with Rooshad Shroff, this photoshoot is a part of Architectural Digest's September issue. Her new house is a collection of things that she has liked during the years. You can live outside India but you cannot take Indianess from your heart and Sonam has designed the house with the same intention.

Her Instagram caption reads, "The first time @anandahuja and I stepped foot into our flat it instantly felt like home! It's a two and a half bedroom space nestled in Notting Hill, and perfect for where we are in our lives at present. Upon seeing the space, we knew right away @rooshadshroff would bring to life a particular vision I had for the space. As always, Rooshad and I very much enjoyed collaborating together. He is highly adept in curating a space tailored to someone's needs and individual design taste. Colour was a big requirement for me, and furthermore he helped bring to fruition my vision to create a more outdoor feel on the inside, rich in greens, blues and jewel tones, etc. My taste and leanings have become far more eclectic over the years, with a need to incorporate warm textures, fabrics, wallpapers with vintage carpets and chandeliers. I truly desired a delicate balance between modernist art and furniture that strongly mirrors my Indian heritage. Being away from home can be hard at times, and so Rooshad did a marvellous job of marrying British architecture with the Indian aesthetic and richness. While India is my soul, London has my heart."

The designs and patterns are nothing but breathing and levitating in resplendence. In a room adorned by jewel-tone décor, Sonal is luxuriating on a red velvet sofa by Knoll. There is a golden coffee table with a couple of silver elephants and a classic Indian rug on the floor. The doors are of deep green, coordinating every bit of the furniture in proper sync. A flower-shaped chandelier hanging in the middle of the room, acing the game of elegance. Adding another pinch of Indianness, the living room includes graphic tropical forest wallpaper.

The ‘sight to the sore eyes’ is the powder room. The room is embellished with bright blue and white floral wallpaper. A Venetian mirror draws the main attention. Along with that, a golden sink beneath the sequenced five matching mirrors studded with crystals and golden details.

The bedroom too has a similar blue wallpaper with different shades of blue as pillow covers. A lamp with a shade of blue print can also be seen on both sides of the bed.

Sonam has yet again proved that her glamour and exquisiteness shall always remain top-notch! She is in India for her sister, Rhea Kapoor’s wedding. You can see her in the movie Blind.