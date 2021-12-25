Sunny Leone’s Mumbai apartment: Sunny Leone purchased a beautiful house in Mumbai and now has two apartments – one in Los Angeles and the other one in Mumbai. Both the house that Sunny bought is nothing but a sight to behold. Sunny bought a new house in Andheri, Mumbai, in the month of July. Sunny Leone is a true-blue fashion icon and an art connoisseur and this house is the testament to that! Read on to know more about the apartment and the cost.Also Read - Urfi Javed Sensuously Dances on Sunny Leone’s Song in White Bralette – Orange Skirt, Fans Asks ‘Kya Thumka Mara’

Taking it to Instagram, Sunny usually posts snippets of her new house in Mumbai. When she bought her Mumbai apartment, she expressed her happiness on Instagram with her husband. The caption read,” Here we go baby love @dirrty99 !! A new chapter in our life here in India begins!! I love the home and life we have built here and this beautiful home is truly icing on the cake with our 3 beautiful children!! (sic)”. Take a look. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Sunny Leone To Host a Pool Party Inside The House With Singer Kanika Kapoor?

Christmas is here and this is the time when houses are donned with stars and lights. People make sure to decorate their Christmas trees and thereby, adding a different glam and splendor. Joining the same bandwagon is Sunny Leone’s family. They set up a gorgeous Christmas tree which looks like a sight to sore eyes.

Not just festive, Sunny has a “piece of heaven right in our home.” In her new Mumbai apartment, she has a pool witnessing Mumbai’s skyline. She gave a glimpse of her heaven on Instagram. The caption read,” And let Mumbai nice weather begin! Feeling blessed to have a piece of heaven right in our home.”

Sunny embraces the art of minimalism. Her new house is eye-soothing and simple. The rooms are painted in white with hardly any pinch of colour. This house looks similar to one that she has in Los Angeles. One of her hobbies is painting and she likes to paint and hang them around the house. She makes sure to flaunt her painting skills subtly through her Instagram posts.

Flaunting her art connoisseur side, for the floor work of her Mumbai house, Sunny chose a checkerboard floor. The checkerboard floor is classic white and black. She has proved again that is a true-blue icon to look upto.

Keeping the tradition, Sunny has placed the statue of Lord Ganesh. On the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi, she held a puja and had invited her near and dear ones. For the occasion, she wore a beautiful pink lehenga.

As per Square Feat India’s report, Sunny bought a new apartment on the 12th floor of Atlantis, a building at New Link Road in Andheri West. According to the report, the carpet area is about 4,365 sqft. According to housing.com, the apartment costs Rs 16 crores. Along with this, the stamp duty transaction cost Rs 48 lakh. Not just this, she has other amenities as well. Sunny will have access to three car parking spaces as per the official documents.

Do you like Sunny’s Mumbai apartment?