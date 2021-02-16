Last year on Independence Day, cricketer Suresh Raina took retirement from International Cricket along with former Indian skipper MS Dhoni. This news came as a shocker for many cricket lovers across India and around the world. The duo has taken retirement from all kinds of cricket formats except the Indian Premier League. They were even part of the 2020 season of IPL which took place in UAE. Raina has been spending some quality time with his wife Priyanka and kids Gracia and Rio at their luxurious Rs 18 Crore mansion in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Also Read - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Suresh Raina, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Efforts Go in Vain as Punjab Beat Uttar Pradesh by 11 Runs

Raina resides in Raj Nagar, one of the poshest areas in Ghaziabad. His cottage-like home is urban and contemporary. The house reflects Raina’s taste for crisp design. The cricketer has grown up in Ghaziabad and as per Sportskeeda the estimated price of his luxurious abode is Rs 18 crore. During the lockdown, the Raina family quarantined in the same house and was also blessed with son Rio. Suresh’s house is stunning which has been designed keeping in mind his personality- simple and minimalistic. Suresh lives with his wife, kids, and parents. Also Read - Leaving Politics for Now to Focus on Sports: TMC leader Laxmi Ratan Shukla Writes to Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

The house is surrounded by lush greenery and not just that they have a gorgeous balcony that overlooks the entire Ghaziabad. Raina’s home has a big backyard with a wooden porch. We have compiled few pictures of his house which will give you a sneak peek into the cricketer’s life: Also Read - "My Hair Has Turned Grey Waiting For This Moment": Suresh Raina Recalls Sachin Tendulkar's Words After Reaching 100th Century

Lush Greenery and Stunning View: Raina’s balcony has flowerpots of different shapes and sizes.

Living Room: The room has a big picture of their daughter and brown colour couches. The living room white, beige and wooden textures. https://www.instagram.com/p/Bb_P71rAJI7/?utm_source=ig_embed

Green lawn: Surrounded by greenery and wooden flooring, Raina’s lawn is a breath of fresh air.

The white piano and faux fur: Priyanka can be seen seating on faux fur rug which adds a classy twist to the room.

Room for trophies: A room is reserved for Suresh Raina’s trophies, cups, medals and awards that he has been bestowed over the years.

What do you think of Suresh Raina’s stunning abode?

Note: The pictures have been sourced from cricketer’s official Instagram handle.