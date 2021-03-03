Former cricketer and all-rounder Yuvraj Singh have been one of the most bankable and decorated players of India. He proved his mettle at an early age with a memorable 2002 Natwest Series win over England (remember Saurav Ganguly’s shirtless celebration?) and the record-breaking 6 sixes in an over (to Stuart Broad). He has 12,000 runs to his name and many wickets too, cricketer, entrepreneur, and humanitarian- Yuvraj Singh has been a star of Indian cricket. Also Read - India vs England 2021: Fit Umesh Yadav Likely to Replace Jasprit Bumrah in Team India's Playing XI For 4th Test in Ahmedabad

In his 17-year International cricket career, Yuvraj has many recognitions under his belt. The retired sportsman is now mentoring and coaching young players of the Indian Premier League. Yuvraj lives in Worli, Mumbai with his wife and actor Hazel Keech, who tied the knot in November 2016. They have two adorable pups- Coco Singh and Puppinder. The couple lives in a 16,000 sqft luxurious abode on the 29th floor. The apartment has a stunning view of Arabian Sea. Also Read - India's Predicted XI For 4th Test Against England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad: Mohammed Siraj in For Jasprit Bumrah in Playing 11

As per Vogue, the apartment was bought by the former cricketer in 2013 for Rs 64 crores and is part of the residential complex Omkar 1973 Tower C, the same building that houses power duo, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. The cricketer’s house has plush living room, a monochrome kitchen. Here, take a tour of his sprawling apartment below. Also Read - Bhopal Cricketer Gets 5 Litres of Petrol as Award For Winning Man of The Match, Picture Is a Hit Online!

The cosy living room: Yuvraj’s living room has warm colours which looks supremely cosy. It has beige and earthy colours and little bit of red here and there. Nued coloured Comfy sofa, armchair and a matching rug. The cricketers living room has green and red coloured pillows and a coffee table.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial)

Spacious Bedroom: Yuvraj gave his fans a glimpse of his bedroom while he was getting a haircut at home. Yuvraj and Hazel Keech bedroom is the perfect amalgamation of minimalistic and modern. It features creamy, glossy marble floors, a metallic couch, glass doors and natural lights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial)

Monochrome Kitchen: The former cricketer game a sneak peek of his stunning kitchen that feature beige marble floors, white cabinets, and black tops.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial)

Entertainment room: Yuvraj loves playing video games and spends a lot of time in his entertainment room. The room has L shaped couch, glass doors, and has an attached balcony. In this room you can spot Yuvraj’s trophy that he has been awarded over the years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial)

Check out other corners of Yuvraj and Hazel Keech stunning apartment:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hazel Keech Singh (@hazelkeechofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hazel Keech Singh (@hazelkeechofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hazel Keech Singh (@hazelkeechofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial)



What do you think of Yuvraj and Hazel’s apartment?