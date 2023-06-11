Home

Insomniac? 6 Superfoods to Treat That Sleeping Disorder Naturally

Sleep deprivation is known as insomnia. It could just be a short-term issue for some people, but it might take some time to address in others.

It may be difficult for you to get some sleep or to stay asleep and have trouble falling back asleep if you have insomnia. Your quality of life, health, and work performance can all suffer from insomnia in addition to your energy level and mood. The average adult needs seven to eight hours of sleep every night, while individual needs vary. There are several factors that might contribute to the sleeping issue. Changes in daily patterns, in particular for teens, make it challenging to adjust and keep up with the speed of the heavy task.

Award-winning nutritionist Lovneet Batra says, “Essential nutrients such as magnesium, calcium, zinc, and certain B vitamins help with sleep symptoms. The essential amino acid tryptophan must be converted by the brain into serotonin. Serotonin is in turn converted to melatonin. Low levels of melatonin and serotonin can lead to insomnia and other sleep disorders.” There are several meals that can aid with sleep, so consider them before reaching for sleeping medications.

6 FOODS TO TREAT INSOMNIA NATURALLY

WARM MILK: Compounds in milk, specifically tryptophan and melatonin — may help you fall asleep. BARLEY GRASS POWDER: Rich in several sleep-promoting compounds, including GABA, calcium, tryptophan, zinc, potassium, and magnesium WALNUTS: Eating walnuts improves sleep quality, as they are one of the best food sources of melatonin. The fatty acid makeup of walnuts may also contribute to better sleep. They provide alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), an omega-3 fatty acid that is converted to DHA in the body. DHA may increase serotonin production ROASTED PUMPKIN SEEDS: Pumpkin seeds are a natural source of tryptophan, an amino acid that promotes sleep. The zinc, copper, and selenium in pumpkin seeds can also affect sleep duration and quality. BANANA: Bananas are rich in sleep-promoting nutrients like magnesium, tryptophan, vitamin B6, carbs, and potassium, all of which have been linked to improved sleep. SOAKED CHIA SEEDS: Rich in tryptophan, an amino acid that regulates sleep patterns by improving mood.

