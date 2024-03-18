Home

InstaFamous: Behind The Filters With Aastha Shah On Content Creation, Skin-Positivity And Perseverance | Exclusive

From facing bullying as a kid to becoming a social media star, Aastha Shah opens up about her journey of content creation, reality of social media and more, Watch Video.

Aastha Shah is one of the Indian skin positivity influencers and a distinguished content creator in the fashion and beauty segment. Aastha is widely known for her sharing her journey with vitiligo. She has redefined traditional beauty standards and broken barriers with her encouraging and uplifting approach, inspiring many women to accept their skin.

In an exclusive interview with india.com, Aastha shared her experiences with negativity and cyberbullying, reflecting on the dual nature of social media. She recounted the harsh trolling she faced, with comments that were outright cruel and dehumanizing

Aastha Shah on her journey of content creation and challenges





Opening up about her battles with Vitligo, Aastha Shah revealed she first learned she had a condition vitiligo when she was 7 or 8 years old. After trying several medicines, she was tired and realised that there was no scientific cure to this skin condition until one day she looked up in the mirror and said, “Vitligo doesn’t define me and life is way more than this.” Aastha also highlights how the support of her parents encouraged her and made her embrace her skin “My parents encouraged me to wear short and sleeveless clothes and flaunt my skin.”

Aastha Shah on Social Media Trolling



Aastha Shah shares that she has faced a fair share of trolling in her journey. Initially, when she started her career she thought of leaving content creation. She also expressed that in one of her reels with her father, people left her some mean comments like “You are adopted”, that’s when she got really hurt but later, her parents made her realise that. trolling is a part of social media and she should focus on the 90% love rather than the 10% hate. Over the year, she has grown a thick skin and the negativity doesn’t affect her like before. “In today’s time I don’t even waste my time looking at the comment, I don’t really care.”

Busting Myths About Vitligo

Aastha also acknowledged some myths about vitiligo to foster a better understanding. Aastha clarifies that Vitligo is not a disease but a skin condition that doesn’t affect the internal organs. Aastha also eradicates the widely heard misconception about vitiligo that it is caused by eating fish and milk: “That’s not possible, I am a vegetarian, I have never had fish in my life”

The stark disparity between social media’s portrayal of life versus reality



On asking if there is any disparity between the reel and real life of influencers, Aastha highlights that it exists and people paint a happier picture than it is. “That is true, not everyone shows their real side”. Aastha however believes that it really depends from creator to creator and a creator can only grow if they are truly authentic.

For more insights, including her approach to dealing with trolling, a glimpse into her daily life, and the effort that goes on off-camera, watch the full video. Scroll above!