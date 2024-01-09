Home

InstaFamous: Behind The Filters With Prableen Kaur Bumrah On Content Creation, Positivity And Perseverance | Exclusive

Prableen Kaur Bumrah drops truth bombs about the disparity on social media, scope of content creation and evolution of social media in terms of acceptance and inclusivity.

Prableen Kaur Bumrah stands as India’s pioneering skin positivity influencer and a distinguished content creator in the spheres of body positivity, fashion, and beauty. She has redefined traditional beauty standards and broken barriers with her encouraging and uplifting approach, inspiring many women to accept their skin and bodies.

In an exclusive interview with india.com, Prableen shared her experiences with negativity and cyberbullying, reflecting on the dual nature of social media. She recounted the harsh trolling she faced, with comments that were outright cruel and dehumanizing.

Prableen on her journey of content creation and challenges:

Opening up about her battles with PCOD and hormonal challenges, Prableen revealed that her initial online presence wasn’t linked to skin or body positivity; it stemmed from her own insecurities. “I was so insecure about my skin because I was struggling with hormonal issues”. The turning point came when negative remarks from relatives and fellow creators spurred her to champion inclusivity and acceptance online – “My relatives and even creators would literally pass comments on my skin when I met them, those comments made me feel so bad about me and I never wanted to feel like that again”





The stark disparity between social media’s portrayal of life versus reality

“There is so much comparison online and many people didn’t look like they should on Instagram”. Her initiative of posting raw and real pictures showing acne, stretch marks, etc was her driving force. “I never wanted anyone to pass that comment on me, I wanted to be the exact same person as I was on social media.” Her commitment to posting unfiltered images showcasing acne and stretch marks became her mission to foster authenticity and reject societal judgment.

Scope of content creation and sources of income

Speaking on content creation, Prableen noted that while it can be lucrative, success demands patience and isn’t achieved overnight. She mentions, “Yes, there is a lot of money and it also takes a lot of patience, it’s not an overnight thing”. It’s a pursuit fueled by passion, commitment, and hard work. She credited Instagram and YouTube collaborations, platform monetization, and affiliate marketing as her primary revenue streams.

Rapid Fire with #PKB

She also delighted in a rapid-fire interview segment, showcasing her quick wit and humour. Asked about an alternative career path, Prableen expressed an affinity for the creative arts, specifically interior design.

For more insights, including her approach to dealing with trolling, a glimpse into her daily life, and the effort that goes on off-camera, watch the full video. Scroll above!