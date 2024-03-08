Home

InstaFamous: Behind The Filters With Sakshi Sindwani On Body-Positivity, Inclusivity in Modelling & Social Media Trolling | Exclusive

Influencer Sakshi Sindwani spills the beans about the pitfall of social media, evolution of modelling industry, and some facts about content creators. Watch the full interview to know more.

Sakshi Sidhwani stands as a trailblazer in India for body positivity. She has marked her territory as a celebrated content creator across fashion, beauty, and lifestyle domains, in addition to her role as a plus-size model. She has transformed conventional norms of beauty and shattered stereotypes through her positive and empowering demeanour, motivating numerous women to embrace their physiques.

In a candid interview with India.com, Sakshi shared her narrative.

Sakshi on Her Journey of Content Creation, Modeling, and Overcoming Obstacles







Sakshi recounted her serendipitous entry into modelling, reminiscing, “mere jaise models tab dikhte nhi the yaar (In those days, models like me were rare).” She attributed her success to destiny, believing firmly that what’s destined to be will find its way. “If God sees that you are working towards something, he will open up roles for you,” she said. Sakshi reflected on the industry’s evolution from a time when plus-size models were non-existent to now, celebrating beauty in its diverse and inclusive forms.

The Longevity of a Modeling Career



Mentored by industry stalwarts such as Sonalika Sahay, Laksmi Rana, and Caroline, Sakshi observed the enduring careers of leading models spanning nearly a quarter-century. She opined on the necessity of continual evolution to remain pertinent and triumphant in the field. “If you think that your career is short-lived, it’s because you didn’t try hard enough to keep yourself relevant,” she remarked.

Addressing Challenges

As a vanguard in size inclusivity on the ramp, Sakshi faced initial hurdles, notably in sizing. Initially, the fashion industry was unaccustomed to showcasing size 14 models, with sample sizes rarely exceeding 10. Yet, she noted the willingness of designers to adapt, emphasizing, “I don’t remember a time when designers were not ready to listen”, and “I don’t remember a time when I was body-shamed too harshly.”

The pitfalls of Social Media: Trolling

Sakshi discussed the dichotomy of social media, where amidst immense support, she also encountered trolling. “I think people get annoyed seeing bigger body types and I think that’s because we have been trained to feel like that,” she stated, revealing she had received death threats also. Nonetheless, she emphasised the overwhelming positivity that eclipses the negativity, “Hate in everything I stand for is 1%, 99% is love,” She remarked. She critiqued traditional media’s role in perpetuating narrow beauty ideals and celebrated the demand for relatable representation like hers.

Navigating Competition in Content Creation and Staying Relevant

Sakshi underscored the importance of authenticity and evolution in content creation to stay relevant amidst changing algorithms.

Her Phenomenal Wedding





Sakshi’s wedding became a sensation on social media. Styled by Anaita Shroff in a designer lehenga by Manish Malhotra, she fulfilled her dream of being a Manish Malhotra bride, a vision that aligned with her first bridal campaign for the designer. She also highlights that Malhotra did something so exceptional for her ensemble that he had never done before – he ensured to bring together an amalgamation of her culture and his exquisite accents to her bridal look.

Rapid Fire With Sakshi

Engaging in a rapid-fire interview, Sakshi showcased her sharp wit and humour. When asked about an alternate career, she expressed interest in creative direction or genetic engineering.

For a deeper dive into Sakshi’s perspectives on tackling trolling, insights into her everyday life, and the behind-the-scenes efforts, watch the complete video. Scroll up to watch.

