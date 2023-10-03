Home

Intermittent Fasting: 8 Homemade Drinks to Stay Energised After 16-Hour Gap

Weight Loss: Make intermittent fasting easier with best homemade drinks that you can have during long fasting period.

To lose weight, people have different strategies and one of them is intermittent fasting. It is currently one of the world’s popular health and fitness trends. People are following it to shed pounds, improve their health and simplify lifestyles. However, you know that fasting periods are not easy to survive, especially after waking up in the morning till the eating window starts. It may also lead to lack of energy and that’s when the body requires ample hydration and nutrients to stay right on track. In this article, we will suggest 6 fantastic homemade drinks that will keep you energised and your stomach full during fasting hours.

8 Simple Homemade Drinks For Intermittent Fasting

Water: Plain water is essential for staying hydrated. It can also help curb hunger and provide a sense of fullness. Black coffee: Black coffee is calorie-free and can help boost alertness and energy during fasting. Just be cautious about adding sugar or high-calorie creamers. Green tea: Unsweetened green tea is a great choice during fasting. It contains antioxidants and may help with appetite control. Herbal tea: Herbal teas like chamomile, peppermint, and hibiscus are calorie-free and can provide variety in flavors. Plain tea: Plain, unsweetened black or herbal teas are generally safe to consume while fasting. Sparkling water: Sparkling water or club soda without added sugars or calories can be a refreshing choice. Lemon or lime water: You can add a squeeze of lemon or lime to your water or sparkling water for some flavor without significantly affecting your fast. Apple cider vinegar: Some people find that a small amount of apple cider vinegar diluted in water can help with appetite control. However, it’s essential to be cautious, as too much vinegar can be harsh on your stomach.

