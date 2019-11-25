If you are a fitness enthusiast, you must be aware of intermittent fasting. It is quite popular because of its weight loss benefits. For those who do not know about intermittent fasting, it is basically a regular but short-term fast. Following it means you have to refrain from eating for up to 12 to 16 hours. Big meal gap does benefit your body but at the same time puts you at risk of certain conditions. Here we will talk about both the pros and cons of following an intermittent fasting diet plan. Read on to know about them.

Benefits of intermittent fasting

This eating pattern brings positive changes in the body. It decreases the level of insulin and helps in the inefficient burning of fat. The level of growth hormone also rises in the blood that facilitates muscle gain and fat burning. This is the way you lose weight. Also, intermittent fasting reduces your body’s resistance to insulin and reduces your risk of developing type 2 diabetes. This diet plan keeps certain chronic conditions at bay. It does so by reducing the oxidative stress and inflammation that are knwon to be a contributing factor in the onset of those conditions. Intermittent fasting also benefits your heart. It decreases the level of bad cholesterol in the blood, inflammatory markers, and bloos sugar level. When you fast for around 12 hours a day, it triggers a metabolic pathway that helps in flushing out the waste materials effectively.

Side-effects of intermittent fasting

Following intermittent fasting can take a toll on your body’s metabolism. It is always advised to eat after an hour of waking up. This prevents muscle breakdown and binge eating later in the day. Also, not eating for long can increase the acidity in your body which can lead to bloating and even migraines. As we mentioned earlier, intermittent fasting reduces sugar level, but that is not good for your health for a longer period of time. The extremely low glucose level in blood may lead to fatigue, headache, anxiety, an irregular heart rhythm, irritability, etc.