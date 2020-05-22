International Day For Biological Diversity is an annual event that takes place on May 22. It is an initiative taken by the United Nations to protect the earth and the variety of lives on it. International Day For Biological Diversity aims at raising awareness about unprecedented environmental crisis that the world is facing and how to protect the biodiversity on earth. By biodiversity, we mean the variety of species on earth. It includes both flora and fauna. The theme for International Day For Biological Diversity 2020 is “Our solutions are in nature.” Also Read - Athirapally: A Biodiversity Hotspot in The Western Ghats

According to scientists, life on earth is on the verge of facing its sixth extinction and the cause behind this is not any natural calamity but human beings. We are the most voracious predator of the earth’s primary production and still we do not care much about it. Human greed is taking a toll on the biodiversity and if we won’t take enough significant measures now to stop the devastation, we will soon start witnessing the worst. Also Read - Wildlife Parks in Odisha: Home to a Wealth of Biodiversity

Biological diversity is an asset for the entire world. However, the decreasing number of species in the past few years has left us thinking if we deserve this valuable gift that nature has given us? We are imposing an array of threats to biodiversity including deforestation, over-exploitation of resources, pollution, climate change, and invasive alien spices. International Day For Biological Diversity is observed to inform people about these issues and what can we do to curb them as a threat to biodiversity means a threat to human beings too. Today, on this International Day For Biological Diversity, here we share some quotes stating the significance of biological diversity. You can further share them with your family and friends. Also Read - Delhi All Set to Get Its Seventh Biodiversity Park

Biodiversity is our most valuable but least appreciated resource. – Edward O. Wilson

It is that range of biodiversity that we must care for – the whole thing – rather than just one or two stars. – David Attenborough

Natural spcies are the library from which genetic engineers can work. genetic engineers don’t make new genes, they rearrange existing ones – Thomas E. Lovejoy

The coastal zone may be the single most important posrtion of our planet. The loss of its biodiversity may have repercussions far beyond our worst fears. – G. Carleton Ray