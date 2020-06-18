Everyone is aware of the debilitating impact of coronavirus pandemic. The entire world is trying to cope with it and scientists are working day and night to develop a vaccine. But that’s a time-taking scientific process and we need to patiently wait. But what about the increasing number of patients suffering from COVID-19? How can we control that? Well, the only way is by de-stressing yourself and improving your immunity so that even if this novel virus invades your body, you can fight against the pathogen effectively and prevent yourself from becoming critically ill. Also Read - International Yoga Day 2020: New Deadline For Video Contest Announced, Check Details to Know More

To do that, one of the best ways is to practice certain yoga poses regularly. Yoga is a spiritual and an ancient way of improving your physical and mental health. Here, we will tell you about a few yoga asanas that can help you build a strong resistance against infections like coronavirus and keep you fit. Also Read - International Yoga Day 2020: How COVID-19 Lockdown Pushed Growth of Online Yoga And Classes

Supta Virasana

Also known as reclining hero pose, Supta Virasana is known to improve your body’s endurance and elasticity. It can also provide strong immunity against cold and headaches. Other than that, Supta Virasana boosts metabolism and relives sleeping disorders. Also Read - International Yoga Day 2020: History And Significance And The Theme Chosen For This Year

How to perform it:

To begin, kneel down on the floor keeping your hands on your knees.

Your knees should be close to each other and legs should be wider than your hips’ width.

Adjust your hips between your heels as if you are sitting on a mat.

Now, straighten your back, exhale and lean backward gently. Keep bending until your back touches the floor.

Make sure your body weight is on your elbows.

Now, slowly bring your arms over your head and place them facing the ceiling.

Hols this posture for a minute and then gently release.

Uttanasana

Performing Uttanasana daily can improve blood circulation in the body and can soothe your nerves. It can also improve your digestion and cure ailments like asthma, insomnia etc. You can perform Uttanasana to strengthen your legs, spine, and hamstrings.

How to perform it: