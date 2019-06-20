International Day of Yoga is observed on June 21 across the world to bring about awareness and celebrate one of India’s most successful exports to the world, yoga. Yoga has been around for thousands of years in India and gradually spread to the west, over several years. It’s not a surprise why yoga is so popular – yoga has been known to bring about overall health well being, give you glowing skin and shiny hair, and reduce the risk of several diseases including obesity, diabetes, cancer, age-related diseases, conditions during pregnancy, mental health problems etc. Yoga is one of the best ways to be fit, healthy, flexible, toned and have an enviable body. Owing to its miraculous health benefits, it is one of the most popular fitness regimens that celebrities follow regularly. The latest to create a buzz with her yoga moves, right before the International Day of Yoga is television turned film actress Mouni Roy. Mouni is one of the fittest actors in the industry and loves flaunting her rigorous regimens and motivating her fans through her social media. Check out her latest Instagram video:

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

When you talk of celebs and yoga, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one of the first names to crop up. She has also released her own yoga DVDs in the past and is known to be a fitness freak who regularly shares her workout videos and even healthy recipes. Here is Shilpa pulling off a yoga asana:

Alia Bhatt

Alia is known for her acting prowess and her powerful exercise routines which she regularly shares on her Instagram. Fit and beautiful, she has been known to credit yoga for her flawless beauty and figure. Check out her doing aerial yoga:

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora has got to be one of the fittest actors and mothers in this industry. She is a favourite with the paparazzi who love clicking her on her way to and out of her gym every day! Malaika pulled off this difficult looking asana recently. Check out her photo:

These celebrities show us that the chiselled bodies, gorgeous skin and hair and healthy lives don’t come easily and on their own. You have to work to get them. You could definitely start by doing yoga asanas every day just like these hotties do.