Doctors, beauty experts and other health experts often as us to do yoga regularly for its myriad health benefits. This International Day of Yoga, we asked these experts about some of the yoga asanas they do regularly. here is what they had to say.

“The best thing about Yoga is that it does not need any equipment and can be done anywhere. I have been practising Yoga every morning for a long time and continue with it even when I am travelling abroad. I do various breathing exercises like Kapalbhati, in which the exhaling of breath is done with a little force. It is said to help remove carbon dioxide and thus purify the blood. This also helps to decongest the system and rejuvenate the skin, keeping it clear and youthful. I also do Anulom Vilom. It helps to soothe, relax and yet refresh the mind. It also helps oxygenation. I also do Bhramri Pranayam, which controls stress and induces relaxation. Breathing exercises have helped me a lot. I do some other exercises like Makar Asana, which helps to strengthen the back, Bhadrasana or Butterfly pose for strengthening the pelvic region and Sarpasana, which strengthens the neck and back. After Yoga, one should drink plenty of water and rest the body. I have a hectic schedule and work long hours sometimes. I have found Yoga ideal for relieving fatigue. It makes me feel renewed and refreshed. It also calms the mind and brings about total relaxation. It has helped me to keep backaches and back problems at bay.”

Shahnaz Husain, Beauty Expert

“Yoga greatly increases flexibility and posture. After delivery and C-section, I took to running and ran 6 half marathons over a period of 2 years to get back to form but it really did nothing to my flexibility. I have always had issues with flexibility. I took up yoga regularly and I noticed my body change like never before. I could reach more and push my body into asanas I was not comfortable with. My stiff muscles in my lower back and upper legs opened up. I noticed having more energy throughout the day, a feeling of euphoria and more strength. I could also push myself more with my other strength workouts. Even if I am doing other workouts, I make sure I include yoga stretches at the end to loosen up aching muscles. I like asanas such as purvottanasana which helps to build strength in arms, dhanurasana which helps to strengthen the spine, suryanamaskar for full body workout, bridge pose for strong legs, side plank poses to build core strength.”

Dr Shuba Dharmana, Dermatologist, Lejeune Medspa Bangalore

“Yoga is an indispensable part of my daily morning and really helps in improving my physical, mental, emotional and spiritual wellbeing. I regularly indulge in doing 50 Surya Namaskars, Pranayama, Kapalbhati, Anulom Vilom, Shirshasana, Sukhasana, Vajrasana, Trikonasana and Adho Mukho Svanasana. My involvement in yoga helps in calming down and brings peace of mind. It enhances my concentration, focus and makes me a more conscious person. These exercises are a complete package that helps in stretching, toning, aids digestion, increases the blood flow, brings more oxygen to the cells and detoxifies the whole body. I have been practising yoga for more than 15 years now and it has definitely been the turning point of my life.”

Dr Rita Bakshi, Senior Gynaecologist, International Fertility Centre

“I do the Bhujangasana regularly. Physically, it helps to decrease lower back stiffness, firms the buttocks and improves menstrual irregularities. It has helped reduce stress, fatigue and headaches. Trikonasana has helped the digestion and made me more flexible. Vrikshasana has strengthened my spine and leg muscles and improved balance. Padmasana has increased my flexibility of the hip, ankle and knee joints. It also helps me focus better. Suryanamskar has improved my blood circulation, helped me lose weight and enhanced flexibility and fitness.

Dr Vanishree Aithal, Birla Ayurveda