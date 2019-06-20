Yoga has powerful health benefits and can truly change your life for the better in a number of ways. There are many reasons why you must do yoga every day. You are definitely going to see tons of positive changes in your life once you start doing yoga. One area of our lives that needs constant monitoring is periods. Many women suffer from painful cramps that can be difficult to deal with every month. There are some yoga asanas that can help you deal with this condition better. Each of these yoga asanas helps open up your pelvic region, improves blood circulation and alleviates pain. Try them under proper guidance.

Bow pose or dhanurasana: To do this pose, you will need to lie down on your stomach with your feet hip wide apart and your arms by your side. Stretch your hand and try to hold your ankles. You can bend your knees. Raise your body from the abdomen so your chest is off the ground. Also, lift your lower body upwards. Hold this pose for some time.

Marjaryasana or cat pose: For this, you need to be on your fours ie. on your hands and knees. With your eyes looking at the floor, keep your hands under your shoulders. While Round your spine upwards gradually without changing the position of your hands or other parts of the body. Lower your head and hold this position for some time. Come back to the starting position. Now, bend your back to bring your stomach towards the floor and lift your head upwards. Hold this position for some time.

Baddha konasana or Butterfly pose: Sit down on the floor with your knees bent and the soles of your feet touching each other. Hold your feet tightly and start flapping your thighs up and down without moving your feet. Do this for a couple of minutes. Do this every day.