Dogs are called the most loyal animals on the planet. Having a dog at home as a pet can not only fill your life with love, entertainment, and happiness but also reduce your risk of developing certain health conditions. This is what science says. Owning a dog is associated with an array of scientifically-proven benefits. If you are prone to sickness, you must pet a dog. Here is why.

Reduces Stress

According to a study conducted at the University of Pennsylvania, playing with a dog for even a few minutes relaxes your muscle tension and reduces the level of the stress hormone called cortisol. Also Read - How Bizarre! Dog Bites Goat, Leads to Violent Clash Between 2 Brothers in UP Village

Improves Heart Health

Stress is a major cause of cardiovascular problems like heart attack, heart failure, etc. And, having a dog at home keeps you away from stress. Also, spending time with dogs lowers your blood pressure and heart rate, says a study published in the American Journal of Cardiology.

Keeps Depression at Bay

Dogs do not let you feel lonely. When you pet a dog, you feel happy and willingly go out and socialise. Dogs help you connect with new people. Also, dogs sense the illness before it actually affects you. They help you deal with chronic pain and other health challenges.