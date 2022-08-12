If you are a left-hander then read on, and if you are not then there is even more reason to read on

New Delhi: I was in grade five and for the first time appeared for the handwriting contest held for the entire class. No shame to acknowledge that not only did I perform miserably but was also chided for having horrible handwriting. Oh yeah, every move for the next letter had smudged the ink making the handwriting contest more like a contest for abstract art. All this happened because I wrote the test with my left hand, being born a left-hander. Even years after this particular incident, I live with the pain and struggle of trying to survive in the right-hander's world.

As a lefty who has been forced to use right-handed desks, it can only be imagined the extra effort and strength we lefties have to put in as we jot down notes while trying to maintain the balance to stay seated and decently on the desk.

We manage to adjust to the right-handed desk but there is another ordeal waiting for us. As soon as we start using the ink pens we realize that our left hand has an uncanny knack for attracting the colourful liquid, smudge as it is known. It further spoils the notebooks giving a beating to our grades. Maybe it was a disgruntled lefty who invented the gel pen?

Somehow, I spent a good number of sessions at the combat ranch and scored really well as I practiced several firearms, small to the big ones, and all of them are still designed for the right-handers as far as I am aware. And fewer people who are left-handed make it to the armed forces or other forces for the same reason.

Then back at home, it is the pair of scissors and peelers that are not friendly to left-handed people. Again, they are designed for the benefit of the righties.

I simply love music and always wanted to, still want to be an ace guitarist like my heroes Steve Stevens, Jimmy Page, and David Gilmour. I did not and do not have the patience to do a Jimi Hendrix or Sir Paul McCartney kind of modification to the six strings. But I had to settle for being the lead vocalist. You know why? Because most musical instruments, guitar too, are designed for right-handers.

About Left Handedness – facts

Hardly 10 per cent or less than 10 per cent of the world’s population is left-handed

Several extensive studies by neuroscientists believe that left-handed people have a wider scope of thinking and points to the disproportionately high number of Nobel Prize winners, writers, and painters who are left-handed

More likely to have allergies

More prone to migraines

More likely to suffer sleep deprivation

Left-Handed people use the right side of the brain the most

More likely to be alcoholics

Left-Handed people are smarter

Left-Handed people are more likely to have higher IQs

Tend to reach puberty 4 to 5 months later than right-handers

More likely to suffer language problems

More likely to be male

Better at multitasking

Live on average 9 years less than righties

Advantageous hand at sports

More intelligent than right-handers

More artistic

World’s famous left-handed personalities; a few

August 13 has been designated International Left-Handers Day by Lefthanders International with the first one being observed on August 13, 1976. Left-handers Day Was Declared by The Left-Hander’s Day Club On August 13, 1997.

Left-handers are very few in numbers. Does that mean they’ll go extinct one day?

