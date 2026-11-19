International Men’s Day 2026: Beyond strength, why men need to talk about their mental health

This International Men's Day, take a closer look at the pressures men face, the expectations they navigate and the importance of creating a space where they feel heard and understood.

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Addressing the silent mental health struggles of men (PC: Meta AI)

International Men’s Day 2026: Today, November 19, marks International Men’s Day, an occasion to recognise men’s contributions to families and society while also bringing attention to issues that often remain unspoken. Men are expected to handle responsibilities, deal with pressure and keep moving even when life becomes difficult. However, emotional struggles do not disappear simply because someone chooses not to discuss them. Mental health deserves the same attention as physical health, and men should feel comfortable talking about their feelings without worrying about being judged. This day is a reminder that looking after oneself is important for everyone.

Why men’s mental health needs attention

Mental health concerns such as depression, anxiety and chronic stress affect men too. However, many hesitate to seek professional support because they fear being seen as weak. In India, men account for a significant share of suicide deaths, making awareness and timely support especially important. When emotional difficulties go unnoticed or untreated, they can affect relationships, work and everyday life. Encouraging men to speak openly and seek help can make it easier to identify problems before they become more serious.

Social expectations often make it difficult to speak up

From an early age, many boys hear that they should be tough and avoid showing emotions. These expectations can continue into adulthood, making it difficult for men to admit when they are struggling. Responsibilities related to work, finances and family can add to this pressure. Some may turn to isolation, excessive work or alcohol instead of discussing what is troubling them. Such coping habits can make emotional distress harder to recognise and address.

Mental health struggles do not always look the same

Depression in men may not always appear as visible sadness. It can show up through frequent irritation, anger, restlessness, withdrawal from loved ones or a loss of interest in everyday activities. Some men may also experience anxiety, burnout, loneliness or difficulty coping with grief. Changes in sleep, drinking habits and behaviour can also be signs that someone needs support. Recognising these changes is an important step towards getting help.

Different stages of life bring different pressures

Career uncertainty and relationship challenges can affect men during early adulthood. Financial responsibilities and family expectations may add pressure during their thirties and forties. New fathers can also experience postnatal depression, while separation, retirement and the loss of a loved one may increase emotional stress at other stages.

Having someone close to them fall seriously ill or go through a difficult medical condition can also take a heavy emotional toll. The fear of losing a loved one, along with the responsibility of caring for them, can lead to stress, anxiety and helplessness.

How men can take care of their mental well-being

Building supportive relationships, getting enough sleep, exercising regularly and limiting alcohol can contribute to better mental well-being. Speaking honestly with a trusted person can also help. When distress continues or starts affecting daily life, consulting a psychologist or psychiatrist is an important step. Mental health conditions are treatable, and seeking professional care is a responsible decision.