International Men’s Day: Pamper Your Loved Ones With THESE Thoughtful Tokens of Love

Wondering what could be a thoughtful present for the lovely men in your life? This International Men's Day, celebrate their presence with these token of love.

This year as we celebrate International Men’s Day on 19th November, we also raise a toast to the unsung heroes of our lives.We acknowledge the unrewarded and often ignored efforts they put in our lives and also appreciate the positive value they bring to their families and the community. They have often brushed aside their own needs and dreams to make sure that their family is happy and well taken care of. Even as they ensure that they are the backbone of their house, the pillar of strength, the shoulder to cry on and lean on, they epitomise a tree that gives shade and sweet fruit to all those who fall in their vicinity. Through their small unnoticed gestures they make our lives smooth and worth living. This day let us celebrate them for who they are, and shower them with gifts that will make them feel special, not just today, but every day.

International Men’s Day: Thoughtful Gifts For Men

Hoodies & Joggers

If your man is a fitness freak or loves travelling or trekking, gifting them a sweatshirt and joggers combo from menswear brand DaMENSCH is a great way, for it will show that you care about their looks, passions as well as what they actually love pursuing. Buy his favourite color and see your man stand out in super comfy and top quality winterwear that will provide warmth and comfort and remind them everyday of how much you love and care for them. By adding this valuable attire to their life, you can add a dash of style when they are lounging, travelling or attending casual occasions.

Leather Bag

Have you noticed his drooping shoulders of late? It is not just stress and office workload, but the load of his office bag too that makes him all the more tired by the time he is back home. It is time to change his old laptop bag and switch to Mochi Men’s Brown Leather Bag. It has ample space to store his laptop and charger, it also has multiple chains to store important documents. Don’t forget to slide a little love note every now and then to reiterate the love you have for him and also to make him feel special.

Smartwatch

You can also gift good health and style combined together to your man if he is a fan of international show Game of Throne. Pebble has recently unveiled their GoT inspired Limited Edition smartwatches that are the perfect combination of good looks and technology. With a 1.43” AMOLED screen, BT calling, upgraded health suites and multiple sports modes, it is the perfect gift and a great way to say that you love his choices and care for his health too. Stay abreast with the health metrics, even as he goes about his daily life, and stay connected through uninterrupted BT. The unboxing experience will make the GOT fan in him jump with joy, as it is exquisitely packaged.

Innerwears

Well now that you have catered to the aspirational needs, desires and daily needs, lest not forget an often ignored and forgotten aspect of men’s wear- innerwear. The closest fabric to the body is often the one that gets the least attention. DaMENSCH men’s innerwear range offers comfortable boxers, knickers, trunks, bamboo neo-skin vests, and also socks made of aloe. Available in a multitude of colors and varied prints, they will bring a punch of twist in boring everyday life, while the comfortable fabric will ensure all day happiness for him.

While preparing their favourite meal, and gifting them a bouquet might sound cliched, it is certainly a great way to show them that you care. And make sure that these thoughtful gifts are accompanied with a smile and a gentle peck on the cheek. Because we all know, more than the big things, it is the small things that count.

