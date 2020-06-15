International Men’s Health Week 2020: Men usually ignore symptoms of ailments and do not consult a doctor. Probably, that’s why they are more prevalent to some most debilitating diseases and their health condition has worsened over the decades. A study conducted by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in fact revealed that the life expectancy of men is less than women. Also, their health condition is deteriorating day by day and life span is also decreasing drastically. Also Read - Know The Connection Between International Men's Health Week And Father's Day

International Men’s Health Week is observed to raise awareness about the issue the help men be more vigilant towards their health. The day aims at encouraging men to adopt a healthy lifestyle and monitor their health regularly for early detection of any ailment and its timely treatment. Also Read - International Men's Health Week 2020: How, What And Why it is Celebrated

As the International Men’s Health Week begins today, we tell you about 4 diseases that are more prevalent in men than women due to their lifestyle and habits like smoking, over-consumption of alcohol etc. Beware of the signs and symptoms of these diseases, men.

Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer occurs in the prostate gland due to mutation in the KDM6A gene. This gland is present in both men and women. In males, it produces seminal fluid and transport sperm. However, in females, it secretes PSA hormone that regulates the reproductive system. Women have an extra copy of some protective genes in their cells. And, one of them is a good and working copy of KDM6A. this is what helps a woman’s body prevent the prostate cells from turning malignant. Men do not have any such extra working gene. That is why they are more susceptible to prostate cancer than women. This disease is characterised by symptoms including frequent urination, blood in urine, interrupted urine flow etc.

Liver Cirrhosis

More are more susceptible to get this disease than women because of their frequent and extreme drinking habits. This is what causes liver scarring and that interferes with the functions of this organ that includes filtering out toxins from the blood, producing bile for fat absorption., and breaking down proteins. Some of the most common signs of liver cirrhosis are fatigue, loss o appetite, unexplained weight loss etc.

Heart Diseases

Obesity is one of the leading causes of heart diseases. And, men are more likely to be obese than women, says a survey conducted by the National Health Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. Men drink alcohol more than women and that’s what increases their risk of high blood pressure, heart muscle damage and obesity. These conditions can lead to heart failure, stroke etc. cardiovascular diseases are characterised by symptoms including fatigue, chest discomfort, dizziness, nausea etc.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

It is a chronic condition of lungs that occurs due to obstructed airflow from the lungs. COPD can be life-threatening if not treated on time. One of the main causes behind this is smoking which men do more than women, says a research published in the journal Preventive Medicine. Signs and symptoms of COPD include shortness of breath, a chronic cough, unexplained weight loss etc.