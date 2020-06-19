International Men’s Health Week 2020: Jock itch is a common male problem. It is a fungal infection that causes rashes in the groin and inner thighs of men. More prevalent in athletes, jock itch affects those who are obese or/and sweat a lot. Also Read - International Men’s Health Week: All Men Must Make These Lifestyle Changes For Better Health And Longevity

Jock itch usually create redness that appear ring-shaped or half-moon shaped. It may burn a lot and the affected skin may become flaky. Jock itch is caused by a pathogen that thrives in the close and moist environment and spreads usually through sharing contaminated towel or clothing. Also Read - Know The Connection Between International Men's Health Week And Father's Day

If you are a male and wear tight underwear, your risk of getting the infection is more than others who wear comfortable underwear. Also, having a weakened immune system, suffering from diabetes, being overweight, and sweating heavily increase your risk of getting this fungal infection. Also Read - International Men's Health Week 2020: How, What And Why it is Celebrated

As far as the diagnosis of jock itch is concerned, a doctor can easily understand the real problem by just looking at your rashes. If he is confused due to some reason, he may take some skin sample from the infected area for studying under a microscope. Usually, doctors prescribe over-the-counter anti-fungal lotion, spray, or powder to treat jock itch. Applying it for two weeks can give you relief and the rashes will vanish soon.

Home Remedies to Treat Jock Itch

If you wish to get rid of this infection with the help of certain kitchen ingredients instead of lotions and medicine, here are what you need.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Having strong anti-fungal properties, apple cider vinegar can help you eliminate the infection effectively. All you need to do is to take a half cup of apple cider vinegar in a bowl and mix 2 cups of water in it. Now, heat it to bring the mixture to lukewarm temperature and then apply it on the affected area using a cotton washcloth. Leave it for 10 minutes. Wash using normal water. Repeat this thrice a day.

Baking Soda

Baking soda works by drying the affected area and limiting the reproduction of the fungus. It also balances the pH level of the skin. Prepare a thick paste using 2 tablespoons of baking soda and water. Apply the paste on the affected area and leave for 15 minutes. Then wash using normal water. Do not forget to wipe it dry. You should repeat this thrice a day for the required results.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil can remove the moisture and gradually heal the affected area. All you need to do is to apply pure coconut oil on the affected area and leave overnight.