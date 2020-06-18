International Men’s Health Week: Men may seem physically stronger than women, they are mentally weak. Also, most of them are extremely careless towards their health and ignore common signs that may be signals of a bigger health issue than they think. This negligence when mixed with the daily stress of work, family issue etc., can gradually lead to depression or any other ailment that can be quite debilitating. So, in order to live a happy, healthy, and longer life, they must bring some changes in their lifestyle. Here we tell you about those changes. Also Read - International Men’s Health Week 2020: 4 Common Ailments That Are Prevalent in Men And Shouldn't be Ignored

Throw That Cigarette

Needless to say, smoking is known to cause both physical and mental damage. From damaging your lungs to causing heart diseases, and leading to behavioural issues, smoking is associated with an array of health ailments. Nicotine present in cigarettes may even cause uncontrolled growth of some cells in your lungs and cause cancer. Additionally, it can significantly lower your sperm count and affect your sex life.

Keep Moving

A sedentary lifestyle is one of the major reasons behind a bulging belly and problems associated with it. Obesity can affect your cardiovascular health, impact your blood pressure, and increase your risk of suffering from a stroke. That’s why it is important to stay fit. For that, you need to exercise. If nothing, you can at least start jogging or cycling. These aerobic exercises can bring a big difference in your health.

Don’t Throw Garbage in Your Stomach

Eating junk foods like burger, french fries etc. can increase the level of bad cholesterol in your blood and that can lead to a heart attack or stroke. Also, it can cause obesity which is again linked to diabetes, high blood pressure and many other ailments. So, men must include vitamins, carbohydrates, minerals, and protein in their daily diet. For that, they can have lentils, green leafy vegetables, fruits, eggs etc.