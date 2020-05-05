Celebrated on May 5th, International Midwives’ Day is an yearly observance day. It focuses on the contribution of women who help in safe delivery of babies. The day is observed to honour the work of midwives. International Midwives’ Day was first celebrated in 1991. Approximately 50 countries are currently the part of this celebration. The idea to mark a day to recognize and appreciate midwives came out of the International Confederation of Midwives conference in the Netherlands that occurred in 1987. Also Read - Need to empower nurses, midwives as they play vital role in providing basic health services: Choubey

According to the World Health Organisation, "Midwives are essential to the provision of quality of care, in all settings, globally." A midwife is a trained professional who give proper care to pregnant mothers and helps them during labour delivery.

Midwives provide safe and positive childbirth experience and quality care to mothers. They also help in family planning, preconception care, and making birth plans. Midwives provide emotional and practical support during child delivery. Today, on the occasion of International Midwives’ Day, here we share some popular quotes to highlight the work of midwives.

“In all cultures, the midwife’s place is on the threshold of life, where intense human emotions, fear, hope, longing, triumph, and incredible physical power-enable a new human being to emerge. Her vocation is unique.” – Sheila Kitzinger

“The greatest privilege of a human life is to become a midwife to the awakening of the soul in another person.” – Plato

“It is not just the making of babies, but the making of mothers that midwives see as the miracle of birth.” – Barbara Katz Rothman

“The midwife considers the miracle of childbirth as normal, and leaves it alone unless there’s trouble. The obstetrician normally sees childbirth as trouble; if he leaves it alone, it’s a miracle.” – Sheila Stubbs

“Good midwifery is a combination of art, science, and instinct.” – Jennifer Worth