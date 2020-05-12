International Nurses Day is observed on May 12 every year. It marks the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale who was a British social reformer and the founder of modern nursing. Florence Nightingale served as a trainer of nurses during the Crimean War and cared for wounded soldiers. Also Read - International Nurses Day 2020: Pay Tribute to Frontline Warriors by Sending Them Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp, SMS

Today is the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale and the theme of International Nurses Day 2020 is “Nursing The World to Health”. On this day, various organisations throughout the world unite to acknowledge and highlight the significance of nurses in the healthcare system and to thank them for their selfless service. Also Read - International Nurses Day: Pranab Mukherjee to present National Florence Nightingale Awards

History of International Nurses Day

It was in the year 1953, that an official in the US Department of Health, Education, and Welfare, put the proposal of celebrating ‘Nurse Day’ for the first time to give the long due respect to these women. However his request was turned down. On the other hand, the International Council of Nurses started observing this day since 1965. Later in the January of 1974, May 12 was chosen as the International Nurses Day and since then it is celebrated worldwide. Also Read - Happy International Nurses Day 2014: Top 5 things a nurse has to deal with! [Funny video]

Significance of International Nurses Day

Nurses play an important role in the healthcare system. They are the unsung warriors who fight on the front-line for the good health of patients. Whether it was the Crimean war (1853-1856) or the current coronavirus pandemic, these women in white coat have showed immense courage and have provided selfless service to those in need, without caring for their own health and condition. Probably, this is the reason why nurses are called the heart of healthcare. These angels with a stethoscope are truly inspirational.