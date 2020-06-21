International Yoga Day 2020: Yoga is an ancient practice and is performed since time immemorial. This years marks the 5th International Yoga Day. It was India that introduced this spiritual and disciplined exercise to the world. Every year, International Day of Yoga is celebrated with great enthusiasm globally with various events. However, this year, it will be observed virtually owing to coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - International Yoga Day 2020: Strengthen Your Bond With Your Partner With Couple Yoga Just Like Sushmita Sen And Roman Shawl

Why do we need to include yoga in our daily lives?

From improving cardiovascular health to increasing flexibility and detoxifying your body, yoga provides an array of benefits to the people. If you have diabetes or you are suffering from stress and depression, you must practice yoga as it works magically in managing and treating these conditions. It can also help you shed those extra kilos and get a slim body. Individuals looking for inner peace can also try this mindful exercise.

To raise awareness about yoga and its endless benefits, International Yoga Day is celebrated annually. There can be various ways of indulging in fulfilling the aim of the day. From organising big events to having small discussions and sharing quotes about the significance of yoga, you can choose any. To share the spirit of the day, here are certain quotes on the yoga day, that you can share with your friends and family.

“Yoga teaches us to cure what need not be endured and endure what cannot be cured.”- B.K.S. Iyengar

“Yoga is a light, which once lit, will never dim. The better your practice, the brighter the flame.” – B.K.S. Iyengar

“Yoga has a sly, clever way of short-circuiting the mental patterns that cause anxiety.”- Baxter Bell

‘Yoga is the journey that cannot be dimmed and keeps you healthy.’ – Happy International Yoga Day

‘Yoga is the gateway to happiness and needs to be in all of our daily lives.’ – Happy International Yoga Day

Yoga is that light, which, if you can lit once; will never get dimmed, the more you practice, the brighter the flame will be. Happy International Yoga Day 2020!

Yoga gives us the lesson to cure what is fatal to be endured and to endure what you cannot cure. Wishing you happy International Yoga Day 2020!

“You cannot do yoga. Yoga is your natural state. What you can do are yoga exercises, which may reveal to you where you are resisting your natural state.”- Sharon Gannon