International Yoga Day 2022: 5 Yoga Asanas to Get Rid of Love Handles

International Yoga Day 2022: If men like sporting well-defined muscular arms and thighs, it is a slim waist for women. The famous hourglass figure is the one that women find attractive, and are constantly striving for. A slim waist allows one to carry off any outfit with élan. However, having a slim waist is more than just a vanity boost. The accumulation of unnecessary fat around the midriff area makes you more susceptible to diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, hypertension and obesity.Also Read - International Yoga Day 2022: This Throwback Yoga Video of BTS Band Members is a Treat For ARMY- Watch

These asanas are focussed on getting rid of fat around the waist as they require the engagement of core muscles. Also Read - Yoga For Heart: 5 Ways Yoga Acts Like a Booster For Cardiac Health

Yog Guru Grand Master Akshar, founder of Akshar Yoga Research and Development Centre shares 5 yoga asanas to get rid of love handles. Also Read - Yoga Day 2022 | 'Bend It Like Modi': PM Modi Performs Yoga At Mega Event In Mysuru. See Pics

Ado Mukha Svanasana

Formation of the posture

• Start on your fours, ensuring palms are under the shoulders and knees below the hips

• Lift the hips up, straighten the knees and elbows, and form an inverted ‘V’ shape

• Now keep the hands and shoulders width apart. Fingers point ahead

• Put pressure on your palms and open your shoulder blades

• Try to push your heels to the floor

• Keep your eye focused on your big toes

• Hold for eight to ten breaths

• Helps to stretch and strengthen the abdominal muscles.

Parshva Konasana

Formation of the posture

Begin with Adhomukhi Swanasana.

Bring your right leg in and place your right foot in between your palms to form Ashwasanchalanasana.

Drop your left heel to the side so that your right knee and heel are aligned at a 90-degree angle

Ensure that your left leg is straight

Lift your left palm and extend your arm upward and point your fingers up to the sky

Face your gaze towards your left palm.

Ensure that both arms are straight and in one line

Urdhva Mukha Svanasana

Formation of the posture

Lie flat on the ground with your stomach on the floor.

Your feet must face downwards, and your arms must be placed beside your body.

Gently fold your elbows.

Place your palms under your shoulders and closer to your floating ribs.

Inhale and press your palms firmly on the floor and gently lift your knees, hips, and torso off the mat.

Keep your arms firm and your elbows straight

Broaden your shoulders and look up

Ensure that your knees don’t touch the floor

Put pressure on your toes by curling them inwards and press them on the floor before extending them outward

Hold the pose for a few seconds. Exhale and release.

Marjariasana

Urdhva Mukhi Marjari Asana

Formation of the posture

Get down on your knees, place palms under shoulders and knees under hips

Inhale, curve your spine to look up

Adho Mukhi Marjari Asana

Exhale, curve your spine to form an arch of the back and allow your neck to drop down

Focus your gaze towards your chest

Ardha Padmasana

Formation of the posture

Begin with Sukhasana

Place your right foot on your left thigh facing upwards

Push your knees to the floor

Straighten your back and form Siddha Mudra with your hands

Hold this asana for a while

Repeat the same on the other side

This is a full-body workout that strengthens, tones and makes the body flexible. Adopt a single-minded focus to achieve your goal, and don’t let external distractions lure you away from following a committed practice. If you lead a sedentary lifestyle, then bring in the practice of yoga to add physical activity to your daily routine. With determination and a regular yoga session, you can easily lose the extra weight and feel like a million bucks!