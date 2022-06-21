International Yoga Day 2022: 5 Yoga Asanas to Get Rid of Love Handles

International Yoga Day 2022: If men like sporting well-defined muscular arms and thighs, it is a slim waist for women. The famous hourglass figure is the one that women find attractive, and are constantly striving for. A slim waist allows one to carry off any outfit with élan. However, having a slim waist is more than just a vanity boost. The accumulation of unnecessary fat around the midriff area makes you more susceptible to diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, hypertension and obesity.Also Read - International Yoga Day 2022: This Throwback Yoga Video of BTS Band Members is a Treat For ARMY- Watch
These asanas are focussed on getting rid of fat around the waist as they require the engagement of core muscles. Also Read - Yoga For Heart: 5 Ways Yoga Acts Like a Booster For Cardiac Health
Yog Guru Grand Master Akshar, founder of Akshar Yoga Research and Development Centre shares 5 yoga asanas to get rid of love handles.
Ado Mukha Svanasana
Formation of the posture
• Start on your fours, ensuring palms are under the shoulders and knees below the hips
• Lift the hips up, straighten the knees and elbows, and form an inverted ‘V’ shape
• Now keep the hands and shoulders width apart. Fingers point ahead
• Put pressure on your palms and open your shoulder blades
• Try to push your heels to the floor
• Keep your eye focused on your big toes
• Hold for eight to ten breaths
• Helps to stretch and strengthen the abdominal muscles.
Parshva Konasana
Formation of the posture
- Begin with Adhomukhi Swanasana.
- Bring your right leg in and place your right foot in between your palms to form Ashwasanchalanasana.
- Drop your left heel to the side so that your right knee and heel are aligned at a 90-degree angle
- Ensure that your left leg is straight
- Lift your left palm and extend your arm upward and point your fingers up to the sky
- Face your gaze towards your left palm.
- Ensure that both arms are straight and in one line
Urdhva Mukha Svanasana
Formation of the posture
- Lie flat on the ground with your stomach on the floor.
- Your feet must face downwards, and your arms must be placed beside your body.
- Gently fold your elbows.
- Place your palms under your shoulders and closer to your floating ribs.
- Inhale and press your palms firmly on the floor and gently lift your knees, hips, and torso off the mat.
- Keep your arms firm and your elbows straight
- Broaden your shoulders and look up
- Ensure that your knees don’t touch the floor
- Put pressure on your toes by curling them inwards and press them on the floor before extending them outward
- Hold the pose for a few seconds. Exhale and release.
Marjariasana
Formation of the posture
Urdhva Mukhi Marjariasana
- Get down on your knees, place palms under shoulders and knees under hips
- Inhale, curve your spine to look up
Adho Mukhi Marjari Asana
- Exhale, curve your spine to form an arch of the back and allow your neck to drop down
- Focus your gaze towards your chest
Ardha Padmasana
Formation of the posture
- Begin with Sukhasana
- Place your right foot on your left thigh facing upwards
- Push your knees to the floor
- Straighten your back and form Siddha Mudra with your hands
- Hold this asana for a while
- Repeat the same on the other side
This is a full-body workout that strengthens, tones and makes the body flexible. Adopt a single-minded focus to achieve your goal, and don’t let external distractions lure you away from following a committed practice. If you lead a sedentary lifestyle, then bring in the practice of yoga to add physical activity to your daily routine. With determination and a regular yoga session, you can easily lose the extra weight and feel like a million bucks!