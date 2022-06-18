International Yoga Day is observed every year on June 21st to raise awareness about the importance and benefits of yoga . This year, the world will commemorate the 8th International Yoga Day. Without a doubt, yoga brings body, mind, and spirit into balance.Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan 'Frees Her Mind' in Ravishing White-Pink Bikini Look On International Yoga Day

Yoga is a form of exercise that entails eating a specific diet, keeping a specific physical posture, and practicing breathing techniques. World Yoga Day 2022 is also known as International Yoga Day 2022. Every year on this day, people gather in yoga studios or other public spaces to practice yoga together. International Yoga Day is observed every year to raise awareness about the many benefits of yoga. Also Read - International Yoga Day 2021: Over 3,000 People Participate in Day-Long Celebration at Times Square in New York | See Pics

History of International Yoga Day 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi first presented the idea of an International Day of Yoga during his speech to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014. On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 to be International Yoga Day or The World Yoga Day. International Yoga Day has been observed on June 21st since 2015. Also Read - International Yoga Day 2021 Highlights: India Celebrates Yoga Day; President, Union Ministers Participate

Theme of International Yoga Day 2022

‘Yoga for Humanity’ is the theme for this year’s International Day of Yoga. Pandemics have not only been difficult for our physical health, but they have also had a negative impact on our mental health. As a result, health issues such as depression and anxiety are on the rise. Therefore, the need of addressing mental health concerns has risen, and adapting to yoga in such a situation has become a must.

Significance of International Yoga Day 2022

Yoga is incredibly beneficial to one’s physical and mental health. Yoga focuses on the correct functioning of the body and mind. Yoga Asanas that help people become more flexible and strong, improve their health, and boosts confidence.

Yoga is useful to a person’s overall health. Anxiety, concerns, problems, and other issues can all be helped with yoga. It maintains the harmony of the body, soul, and mind. Yoga can help people overcome a number of health problems if practice on a regular basis. Yoga encourages self-awareness, personal power, and self-healing. It helps to reduce harmful thoughts in the head as well as toxins in the body, while also improving flexibility, brain function, and overall health.