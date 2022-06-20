If you scroll through Malaika Arora’s Instagram, then you will get enough fitness inspiration to help you kick-start your fitness journey. The actor never misses her workout session. She loves doing yoga and even runs her own yoga studio. To mark the International Yoga Day 2022 which is on June 21, the actor dropped core-strengthening yoga asanas with her followers. The actor in the video can be seen doing a dynamic yoga flow routine which helps in strengthening the core.Also Read - Astro Yoga: Choose The Right Type of Yoga As Per Your Zodiac Sign

The official account of Sarva Yoga Studio and Malaika Arora shared an easy-to-do yoga asana. Dressed in a lemon green tank top and shorts, the actor performed Vyaghrasana or the Tiger Pose and a Cat Pose variation.

Along with the post, the actor wrote, "Yoga is anything but rigid and that's why I love practising these dynamic flows. This month is about getting creative and in today's motivation. I'd like you to show me your best core-strengthening yoga poses. #yoga #yogainspiration #yogadrills #yogaday #sarvayogastudios #malaikasmoveoftheweek"

Check out Malaika’s post here:

In the video, Malaika can be seen doing Vyaghrasana or Tiger Pose and then a one-legged variation of the Cat pose.

Benefits of Vyaghrasana:

Vyaghrasana or Tiger Pose helps in relieving back pain. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the asana helps in relaxing the sciatic nerves, loosens leg and hip joints, improves spine flexibility, strengthens the core muscles of the abdomen, back, buttocks, hips and legs, and targets the spine. It is also a beneficial exercise for mothers shortly after giving birth.

Will you try this asana?