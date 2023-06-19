Home

International Yoga Day 2023: 5 Powerful Yoga Asanas For a Restful Night Sleep

For a healthy body and mind, sleep is important. If you find difficult in falling asleep, you should try practising these yoga asanas.

Sleep disorders can have a significant impact on our daily lives, affecting our energy, mood and productivity. Fortunately, incorporating yoga asanas into our routine can help manage sleep disorders and treat insomnia effectively. Yoga is recognized as the most effective tool for improving mental and physical strength. Every year we celebrate International yoga day on June 21 to promote the overall benefits of practicing yoga. Consistent practice of yoga asanas can not only enhance sleep quality but also reduce stress, promote relaxation and overall well-being. So, here are 5 most effective yoga poses that you can try for a better good night sleep.

5 Effective Yoga Asanas To Treat Sleep Disorders Naturally

Balasana

Kneel on the floor with your knees hip-width apart

Sit back on your heels and slowly lower down your upper body

Extend your arms forward and palms facing up

Gently press your chest towards the thighs and lengthen your spine

Stay in this poses for several deep breaths

Viparita Karani

Sit sideways with one hip touchibg the wall

Gently swing your legs up the wall while lying on your back

Rest your arms alongside your body

Close your eyes, relax your body and palms facing up

Hold the pose for 5-10 minutes and focus on slow and steady breaths

Uttanasana

Slowly exhale and bend your body forward and try to touch your finger on the floor

Press your head against your legs

Hold for 4-8 breaths and come back to the normal standing position

Savasana

Lie flat on your back with your legs slightly apart and your arms relaxed alongside your body

Close your eyes and bring your awareness to your breath

Relax each part of your body

Being to consciously relax each part of your body, starting from your toes and working your way up to your head

Let go of any thoughts or distractions and simply focus on your health

Sit in the pose for at least 5-10 minutes

Shishuasana

It is performed by sitting down on the knees and then bending forward so that the chest touches the thighs, and the forehead touches the ground.

Stretch the arms forward

If performed with precision regularly, the performer will notice a sense of mental, physical, and emotional comfort descending upon him/her.

Like most yoga asanas, this one, too, should be performed on an empty stomach or at least six hours after a meal.

However, people suffering from high blood pressure and back pain should avoid this asana.

