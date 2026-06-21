International Yoga Day 2026: Akshay Kumar participates with Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in mass yoga session- See Pics

International Yoga Day 2026 witnessed a large-scale gathering focused on health and mindfulness, with notable participation adding momentum to the nationwide fitness initiative and encouraging citizens to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

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Akshay Kumar takes part in International Yoga Day 2026 (PC: Twitter)

International Yoga Day 2026 was marked with large-scale celebrations across India, bringing together citizens, leaders and public figures to promote health and mindfulness. Among the notable attendees was Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who joined Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a mass yoga session held as part of the 12th International Yoga Day celebrations. The event focused on encouraging people to adopt yoga as a daily practice for better physical and mental well-being. With thousands of participants present, the session turned into a vibrant display of unity, discipline and wellness. Akshay Kumar was also seen performing yoga exercises and interacting with participants during the session. Viral pictures from the event show the actor actively taking part and promoting a fit lifestyle.

What happened at the International Yoga Day 2026 mass yoga session?

The mass yoga session was organised under the theme “Yoga for Healthy Ageing,” which highlights the importance of maintaining physical fitness and mental balance throughout life. The event saw participation from more than 3,000 people, including fitness enthusiasts, officials and students.

Akshay Kumar performed various yoga asanas alongside Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and other attendees. The actor, known for his fitness-first lifestyle, wore a white tracksuit featuring the Fit India logo and black detailing on the sleeves. His presence added visibility to the nationwide initiative promoting yoga and wellness.

See viral pictures of Akshay Kumar from International Yoga Day 2026 mass yoga session here

Delhi: Actor Akshay Kumar attended the Yoga Day event on the occasion of the 12th International Day of Yoga. During the event, he performed yoga and urged people to adopt a healthy lifestyle.@akshaykumar | #InternationalYogaDay | #YogaDay2026 pic.twitter.com/zPTLkPNpDm — Daily Excelsior (@DailyExcelsior1) June 21, 2026

How was the Yoga Day event organised across India?

As part of the nationwide celebration, yoga sessions were conducted at multiple centres including Sports Authority of India Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence, SAI Training Centres and Khelo India institutions. These coordinated activities aimed to ensure mass participation and spread awareness about the benefits of yoga across different age groups. The initiative reflected the government’s focus on integrating fitness into daily life through structured wellness programmes.

What was the larger message of International Yoga Day 2026?

International Yoga Day 2026 carried the global message of “Yoga for Healthy Ageing,” focusing on improving quality of life and promoting preventive healthcare. The theme highlights the growing need to address lifestyle-related health issues through simple and sustainable practices like yoga. Across India, celebrations were held in various cities with large public participation. The movement continues to position yoga as a global wellness practice that connects people beyond borders.

Why is International Yoga Day becoming a global movement?

Over the years, International Yoga Day has grown into one of the world’s largest wellness movements. India continues to play a key role in promoting yoga as a tool for physical strength, mental clarity and emotional balance. Initiatives like Fit India campaigns and mass yoga sessions have helped spread awareness about healthy living. The increasing global participation shows how yoga has evolved into a shared practice for improving overall well-being.